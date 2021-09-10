The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys swim teams season-opening meet was a splashing success.
The Wildcats swept the teams titles during the Scottsboro Invitational on Thursday at the Scottsboro Rec*Com on Thursday.
Scottsboro won the varsity girls division with a team score of 142 points, with Madison County second (106), St. John Paul II third (85), Section fourth (18) and Hazel Green fifth (sixth).
“Super proud of the effort from the girls team,” said Scottsboro varsity girls head coach Shalyn Benson. “We had a lot of young swimmers step up and score points and really contribute in relays. Additionally, it was fun to see the swimmers come out of their comfort zones and attempt events that they had never swam before. We had several PRs (personal records) and it is because of the hard work these ladies are putting in each and every day.”
Meanwhile, Scottsboro won the varsity boys division with a team score of 159. SJPII finished second (84) while Hazel Green was third (65) and Madison County fourth (48).
“Each and every guy contributed to our first win of the season, and with it being a home meet, it made it even more special,” said SHS boys head coach Matt Brewer. “I was really pleased with the effort I saw during the races. You know you have a great team, when each member wants to see the others succeed. As a coach, that in itself is more remarkable than any win! Really excited to see what this group does moving forward with our season.”
Scottsboro swimmers won eight of the varsity boys division’s 11 races and five of the 11 varsity girls races.
Luke Armour and Jake Benson were part of four first-place finishes (two individual races and two relay races) for the SHS boys while Parr was part of three first-place finishes and Benjamin Bradford was part of two. Lily Turlington was part of three first-place finishes for the SHS girls while Shelton Linville was part of two.
Meanwhile, Section’s Maggie Ella Robbins won both of her races.
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro and Section from Thursday’s Scottsboro Invitational:
GIRLS
(x – only team’s top-two finishers place in event standings)
200-yard Medley Relay
1. Scottsboro’s Paige Giles, Lily Turlington, Noelle Lee, Shelton Linville (2:09.43)
2. Scottsboro’s Alice Merck, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Amelia Armour, Audrey Frye (2:21.70)
200-yard Freestyle
1. Lily Turlington, Scottsboro (2:28.66)
200-yard Individual Medley
3. Amelia Armour, Scottsboro (2:38.321)
4. Noelle Lee, Scottsboro (2:53.22)
50-yard Freestyle
1. Shelton Linville, Scottsboro (29.87)
5. Audrey Frye, Scottsboro (31.72)
x. Addison Hughes, Scottsboro (x33.51)
x. Mackenzie Hughes, Scottsboro (x34.59)
100-yard Butterfly
1. Maggie Ella Robbins, Section (1:01.01)
2. Paige Giles, Scottsboro (1:04.40)
3. Noelle Lee, Scottsboro (1:17.09)
x. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Scottsboro (x1:18.64)
x. Amelia Armour, Scottsboro (x1:19.04)
100-yard Freestyle
1. Audrey Frye, Scottsboro (1:11.41)
4. Alice Merck, Scottsboro (1:21.70)
500-yard Freestyle
2. Alice Merck, Scottsboro (7:59.70)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Scottsboro’s Amelia Armour, Lily Turlington, Noelle Lee, Paige Giles (1:57.36)
3. Scottsboro’s Audrey Frey, Mackenzie Hughes, Addison Hughes, Alice Merck (2:10.97)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Maggie Ella Robbins, Section (1:02.43)
2. Paige Giles, Scottsboro (1:07.59)
3. Addison Hughes, Scottsboro (1:30.18)
100-yard Breaststroke
2. Lily Turlington, Scottsboro (1:23.95)
3. Shelton Linville, Scottsboro (1:29.10)
x. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Scottsboro (x1:31.98)
x. Mackenzie Hughes, Scottsboro (x1:41.51)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Scottsboro’s Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Mackenzie Hughes, Addison Hughes, Shelton Linville (4:58.72)
BOYS
(x – only team’s top-two finishers place in event standings)
200-yard Medley Relay
1. Scottsboro’s Arlen Parr, Jake Benson, Luke Armour, Benjamin Bradford (1:50.19)
3. Scottsboro’s Preston Worley, Will Porch, Craft Sanders, Cade Haggard (2:17.94)
200-yard Freestyle
1. Will Porch, Scottsboro (2:23.14)
2. Craft Sanders, Scottsboro (2:24.09)
200-yard Individual Medley
1. Luke Armour, Scottsboro (2:22.77)
2. Arlen Parr, Scottsboro (2:23.78)
50-yard Freestyle
1. Jake Benson, Scottsboro (24.75)
2. Preston Worley, Scottsboro (29.39)
100-yard Butterfly
1. Luke Armour, Scottsboro (1:01.80)
3. Craft Sanders, Scottsboro (1:19.16)
100-yard Freestyle
1. Benjamin Bradford, Scottsboro (55.83)
4. Preston Worley, Scottsboro (1:06.74)
x. Cade Haggard, Scottsboro (x1:21.34)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Scottsboro’s Arlen Parr, Jake Benson, Benjamin Bradford, Luke Armour (1:41.20)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Arlen Parr, Scottsboro (1:03.08)
3. Benjamin Bradford, Scottsboro (1:07.21)
100-yard Breaststroke
1. Jake Benson, Scottsboro (1:12.56)
3. Will Porch, Scottsboro (1:18.20)
400-yard Freestyle
1. Scottsboro’s Craft Sanders, Cade Haggard, Preston Worley, Will Porch (4:35.32).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.