The Section baseball team countered a big DAR inning with one of their own on the way to a convincing win.
After DAR scored four runs in the top of the third inning, Section scored six runs in the bottom of the inning to seize command on the way to a 15-5, mercy-rule shortened six-inning win over the visiting Patriots Thursday afternoon at Section High School.
Section (6-6) scored in every inning and finished with 12 hits and six walks.
Lions’ leadoff batter Braden Arndt finished 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored while Dillan Pope went 2-for-4 with four RBI and Jacob Stringer had two hits, including a double, along with a walk and two RBIs. Jacob Cooper hit a solo home run for Section and finished 2-for-4 and Drake McCutchen had two hits and two walks and scored four runs while Carter Cooper added an RBI.
Stringer pitched a complete game for the Lions, allowing just two earned runs while recording five strikeouts.
Ider 16, Pisgah 3 — At Ider, visiting Pisgah was eliminated from playoff contention as Class 2A No. 3-ranked Hornets secured a playoff spot by completing the Class 2A Area 15 series sweep on Thursday.
Pisgah (4-11, 0-4) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and after Ider (13-3, 4-0) tied the game in the bottom of the frame, the Eagles went back in front 3-1 in the top of the second on Cape Duncan’s two-run single. But Ider countered with five runs in the bottom of the second and before adding seven more run in the third to take control.
Duncan finished with a single and two RBIs for Pisgah and Conley Rogers and Mason Overdear had one hit each while Jackson Smalley drew a walk.
Hayden Jackson finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Ider while Matthew Norman went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Ider’s win sets up an area championship series with Section. Game 1 of that series is April 5 at Ider while Game 2 and Game 3, if needed, set for April 7 at Section.
Tuesday
NSM 14, Skyline 1 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain used two big innings to notch the win over visiting county rival Skyline.
NSM (2-10) scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, and after adding a run in the third, scored seven runs in the fourth invoke the mercy rule.
Landon Keller and Kayden Gilley had two hits and two RBIs each for NSM while Tanner Boatfield had two hits and one RBI and Derek Bearden had two hits. Logan Shoemake had a double and three RBIs for the Bison while Kolten Cooper and Mikey Poss both had one hit and two RBIs, Hayden Neil had one hit and one RBI and Cross McBryar had one hit.
Neil pitched all complete game for NSM, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while recording 12 strikeouts.
Chase Bickers had an RBI single for Skyline (1-7) while Logan Evans and Gabe Waldrop singled and walked.
North Jackson 13, Geraldine 4 — At Geraldine, five Chiefs drove in at least two runs each as North Jackson downed the Bulldogs.
North Jackson (8-8) held a 7-4 lead after five innings before scoring six runs in the top of the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Nick Jernigan went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and Blake Matthews was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Chiefs while Landon Barnes hit a two-run homer, Caden Wynne had a double and three RBIs, Macklin Guess had a single and two RBIs and Carson Smith had two RBIs.
Carson Smith pitched four innings and got the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one while striking out five. Matthews and Barnes had one strikeout each in one inning and two innings pitched respectively.
Ider 11, Pisgah 5 — At Pisgah, visiting No. 3-ranked Ider used a six-run sixth inning to cement a win over the Eagles in the opening game of the teams’ Class 2A Area 15 series .
Pisgah (4-10, 0-3) trailed just 5-2 until Ider’s big sixth inning. The Eagles out-hit Ider 10-8.
Luke Gilbert went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Pisgah while Jacob Kirby was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Levi Arnold was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.
Peyton Hood went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs for Ider (12-3, 3-0).
Plainview 17, Section 1 — At Section, the Lions managed just two hits during a five-inning loss to Class 3A No. 1-ranked Plainview.
Braden Arndt had an RBI single for Section (5-6) while Blake Henry singled and walked for Section (5-6) while Jacob Cooper and Logan Patterson each drew a walk.
Noah White had two hits and four RBIs while Samuel Crowell and Connor Davis had two hits and two RBIs each for Plainview (12-3). White also recorded six strikeouts while pitching a complete game for the Bears.
