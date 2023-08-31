The Section football team plays its home opener this week against Valley Head, and it has the feel of an old DeKalb County rivalry for new Section head coach Riley Edwards.
As a Collinsville High School alum, Edwards played and coached in several rivalry showdowns between Collinsville and Valley Head through the years — from both sides. His first coaching job right out of college was as an assistant for Valley Head, serving on the staff of current Valley Head coach Charles Hammon.
“There’s a lot of ties there,” Edwards said.
Section and Valley Head face off Friday night at Section Stadium at 7 p.m.
It’s the 30th meeting between the teams in a series Section leads 20-9. The Lions had won six straight in the series before Valley Head’s 26-20 overtime win a year ago.
Both teams enter the matchup looking for their first win of the 2023 season. Section (0-1) fell at Decatur Heritage 63-15 last week while Valley Head (0-1) dropped a 15-0 decision at home to North Sand Mountain.
The offensive approach differences between the spread formation running Decatur Heritage to the bunched up, run-at-you style of Valley Head couldn’t be more of a contrast, Edwards said.
“Complete opposite ends of the spectrum. Valley Head, they’re not flashy, not tricky, they’re going to come right at you and try to run you over. That’s Coach Hammon’s philosophy and those kids have bought into that. Same way on defense. They’re going to hit you and be real physical. They tackle well,” Edwards said.
“This is a toughness game. We’ve got to match their physicality with physicality.”
Valley Head missed a few scoring opportunities in their loss to NSM, turning the ball over on downs or committing turnovers in NSM territory on several occasions. The Tigers ran for 195 yards in the contest, led by quarterback Tytan Blevins’ 112 yards.
Meanwhile, tackling issues plagued Section a second straight outing, and Edwards said he and the coaching staff issued a challenge Monday at practice.
“It got pretty physical and the kids answered the challenge,” he said. “If we consistently (perform) like we did Monday, we’ll get better.”
