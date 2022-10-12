The North Jackson and Madison County football teams play the latest chapter in their region rivalry Friday night.
The Chiefs travel to Gurley for the second straight year to take on the Tigers in a Class 4A Region 8 matchup.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 6:35 pm
It’s the 17th meeting in a series that North Jackson leads 12-4.
The teams have split their last four meetings, and the Chiefs claimed a last-second 20-15 win over Madison County last season.
North Jackson (1-6, 1-4) needs a win over the Tigers this season to remain in playoff contention. Madison County (2-6, 2-3) can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Chiefs on Friday coupled with a losses by New Hope and St. John Paul II.
Both teams are coming off of setbacks, with the Chiefs losing 41-14 to undefeated and region co-leader No. 4-ranked Priceville while Madison County fell 70-42 to Westminster Christian. The North Jackson-Madison County winner will snap a three-game losing skid.
