High School Basketball
Skyline, Pisgah girls hold No. 1 rankings in first ASWA basketball polls
Woodville boys ranked for the first time since the 1981-82 season
The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released its first high school basketball rankings of the season. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
Jackson County has two top-ranked teams, as Skyline is ranked No. 1 in the Class 1A girls rankings while Pisgah is No. 1 in Class 2A. It's the first time in program history that Skyline has held a No. 1 ranking in an ASWA poll.
Meanwhile, North Jackson is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.
On the boys side, Skyline is ranked No. 2 and Woodville No. 10 in the Class 1A boys rankings. It's the first time Woodville has been ranked since the 1981-82 season.
In Class 2A, North Sand Mountain is ranked No. 5 and Section is ranked No. 7. Scottsboro was in the other nominated category in Class 6A.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (7-0)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-0)
3. Vestavia Hills (12-2)
4. Foley (8-2)
5. Spain Park (10-4)
6. Auburn (8-1)
7. Theodore (9-3)
8. Sparkman (7-5)
9. James Clemens (4-6)
10. Gadsden City (5-1)
Others nominated: Albertville (5-0), Bob Jones (4-6), Dothan (4-3), Enterprise (3-3), Thompson (7-3).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (10-0)
2. Eufaula (9-0)
3. Northridge (9-0)
4. McGill-Toolen (8-3)
5. Buckhorn (9-0)
6. Athens (7-1)
7. Muscle Shoals (4-3)
8. Madison Academy (5-4)
9. Hartselle (6-1)
10. Mortimer Jordan (10-2)
Others nominated: Chelsea (9-2), Cullman (7-3), Homewood (6-4), Huffman (6-4), McAdory (5-6), Opelika (4-2), Oxford (6-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (5-0)
2. Charles Henderson (3-1)
3. Pleasant Grove (9-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (6-4)
5. Ramsay (3-5)
6. East Limestone (4-5)
7. LeFlore (7-3)
8. Fairfield (6-4)
9. Briarwood Christian (7-0)
10. Lawrence Co. (6-2)
Others nominated: Center Point (3-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (7-3)
2. Rogers (5-3)
3. Priceville (8-3)
4. North Jackson (3-1)
5. Handley (7-3)
6. Anniston (5-3)
7. New Hope (5-2)
8. Oneonta (8-3)
9. St. James (7-4)
10. Jackson (7-2)
Others nominated: Straughn (7-4), Sumter Central (0-0).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (6-1)
2. Susan Moore (10-0)
3. Prattville Christian (10-1)
4. T.R. Miller (2-0)
5. Winfield (8-0)
6. Phil Campbell (6-3)
7. Lauderdale Co. (4-1)
8. Collinsville (3-4)
9. Greensboro (0-0)
10. Plainview (9-4)
Others nominated: Childersburg (6-2), Elkmont (7-4), Geneva (5-5), Sylvania (3-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (5-2)
2. Spring Garden (5-1)
3. Geneva Co. (6-4)
4. Midfield (8-1)
5. Hatton (8-2)
6. Cold Springs (5-5)
7. G.W. Long (3-0)
8. Sand Rock (6-4)
9. Ider (7-3)
10. St. Luke's (7-2)
Others nominated: Falkville (7-2), Mars Hill Bible (2-1), Tanner (5-2).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (7-1)
2. Loachapoka (7-7)
3. Florala (5-4)
4. Brantley (3-1)
5. Winterboro (4-0)
6. Samson (8-2)
7. Pleasant Home (4-0)
8. Coosa Christian (8-2)
9. J.F. Shields (2-1)
10. Lindsay Lane (5-2)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (4-1), Belgreen (6-5), Covenant Christian (1-1), Georgiana (1-5), Notasulga (0-1), R.A. Hubbard (3-1), Red Level (3-1), Vina (5-2).
AISA
1. Glenwood (8-0)
2. Tuscaloosa Academy (8-0)
3. Fort Dale Academy (1-0)
4. Clarke Prep (7-2)
5. Lee-Scott (5-3)
6. Lakeside (0-0)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (4-1)
8. Chambers Academy (0-0)
9. Southern Academy (0-0)
10. Monroe Academy (0-0)
Others nominated: Patrician Academy (2-3).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (11-0)
2. Spain Park (12-1)
3. Hoover (7-4)
4. Vestavia Hills (11-1)
5. James Clemens (5-2)
6. Thompson (7-4)
7. Baker (7-4)
8. Huntsville (7-2)
9. Austin (5-5)
10. Sparkman (7-2)
Others nominated: Enterprise (6-3), Gadsden City (10-3), Oak Mountain (9-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Huffman (6-2)
2. Shades Valley (7-1)
3. Pinson Valley (5-1)
4. Hartselle (10-1)
5. Mountain Brook (9-4)
6. Oxford (4-1)
7. Calera (8-5)
8. Eufaula (7-3)
9. Cullman (9-2)
10. Gardendale (4-2)
Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (3-2), Decatur (7-6), Lee-Montgomery (3-2), Minor (6-4), Muscle Shoals (1-0), Scottsboro (5-1), Spanish Fort (8-1), Wetumpka (5-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (5-1)
2. Parker (6-1)
3. Center Point (3-1)
4. Lee-Huntsville (2-1)
5. Pleasant Grove (3-0)
6. Guntersville (7-1)
7. Charles Henderson (9-2)
8. Tallassee (3-2)
9. Lawrence Co. (6-1)
10. Fairfield (2-6)
Others nominated: LeFlore (1-3), Russellville (3-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (11-2)
2. Anniston (6-0)
3. Dallas Co. (3-0)
4. White Plains (5-2)
5. Brooks (6-1)
6. Good Hope (6-1)
7. Westminster-Huntsville (8-2)
8. Haleyville (9-2)
9. Deshler (7-2)
10. West Morgan (4-5)
Others nominated: Montevallo (3-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (13-1)
2. Cottage Hill (6-0)
3. Fyffe (6-2)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-0)
5. Mobile Christian (10-2)
6. Piedmont (2-2)
7. Pike Co. (0-0)
8. Chickasaw (7-1)
9. Opp (5-0)
10. Elkmont (8-1)
Others nominated: Danville (7-3), Houston Academy (7-1), Lauderdale Co. (4-2), Providence Christian (7-1), Wicksburg (9-3).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (6-2)
2. Clarke Co. (8-0)
3. Calhoun (5-5)
4. Westbrook Christian (7-1)
5. North Sand Mountain (6-2)
6. Geneva Co. (8-2)
7. Section (5-4)
8. Red Bay (1-1)
9. Vincent (4-5)
10. Mars Hill Bible (1-3)
Others nominated: None.
CLASS 1A
1. Pickens Co. (0-1)
2. Skyline (5-1)
3. Decatur Heritage (2-3)
4. Jacksonville Christian (6-1)
5. Florala (8-2)
6. Covenant Christian (3-1)
7. Brantley (5-0)
8. Belgreen (5-1)
9. Autaugaville (0-0)
10. Woodville (4-1)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (4-2), Georgiana (2-3), Keith (1-3).
AISA
1. Glenwood (1-0)
2. Tuscaloosa Academy (1-0)
3. Macon-East (4-3)
4. Pike Liberal Arts (6-1)
5. Chambers Academy (5-0)
6. Evangel Christian (2-3)
7. Clarke Prep (5-3)
8. Edgewood (1-3)
9. Autauga Academy (2-2)
10. Sparta (3-4)
Others nominated: Lee-Scott (2-4).
