Walker McCrary

Pisgah’s Legion McCrary (right) tries to escape the grasp of Section’s JR Walker during last season’s meeting between the teams. Longtime rivals Section and Pisgah meet again Thursday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

As for the Class 2A Region 7 standings, this week’s Pisgah-Section matchup will have no impact on the region’s playoff race. 

No. 9-ranked Pisgah has locked up the region’s runner-up spot and will host a first-round playoff game in two weeks. Unfortunately for Section, it will miss the postseason after it was unable to recover from an injury riddled first half of the season.

