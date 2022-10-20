As for the Class 2A Region 7 standings, this week’s Pisgah-Section matchup will have no impact on the region’s playoff race.
No. 9-ranked Pisgah has locked up the region’s runner-up spot and will host a first-round playoff game in two weeks. Unfortunately for Section, it will miss the postseason after it was unable to recover from an injury riddled first half of the season.
So when the Lions visit the Eagles this week, the outcome is strictly a matter of pride.
And according to Section head coach Chris Hammon and Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt, that’s all the motivation their players need.
“You always want to beat your neighbors,” Pruitt said.
Added Hammon, “This is probably our biggest rival, so it’s a big week for us.”
The game is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Pisgah High School’s Sam Kenimer Stadium. It was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved earlier this week.
It’s the region finale for both teams and the season finale for Section.
It’s also the 42nd all-time meeting between the teams in a series Pisgah leads 29-12. The teams have split their last four meetings, with Section winning 25-14 in its last trip to Pisgah in 2020 before the Eagles won 20-0 at Section a year ago.
Both teams are coming off of tough setbacks last week.
Pisgah (6-2, 5-1) suffered a 40-6 loss to top-ranked Fyffe in the what was the de facto region championship game. Though the score was convincing, the Eagles forced Fyffe’s starters to play the entire game, something the Red Devils haven’t had to do since Week 1 at Geraldine, and Pisgah scored only the second touchdown the Fyffe starting defense has surrendered.
While Pruitt isn’t into moral victories, he was pleased with how his team continued to battle against the powerhouse Red Devils.
“The days of moral victories at Pisgah are behind us, but I was proud of how we competed,” Pruitt said. “If we play that physical every week, I like our chances.”
Meanwhile, Section (1-8, 1-5) dropped a 40-14 decision to North Sand Mountain. The Lions struggled defensively against the NSM passing game, allowing five scores through the air, while also committing four turnovers and turning the ball over on downs twice on offense deep in NSM territory.
“Never punted,” Hammon said. “That usually means something good happened to you. But we had too many mistakes. If we do the fundamental stuff correctly, we can play with anybody. But turnovers, penalties, bad snaps, have really hurt us.”
Hammon said the Lions cannot afford mistakes against a Pisgah team he called talented and deep.
“They’re just a really good football team,” Hammon said of the Eagles. “They’re big up front, got a lot of good skill guys, got a good quarterback — two good quarterbacks.”
Pisgah played last week without starting quarterback Mason Holcomb, who was injured the previous week against NSM. Pruitt said Holcomb’s status for this week wouldn’t be determined until closer to game time. Sophomore Luke Gilbert, the Eagles’ leader in receiving yards and touchdown catches, made his first career start at quarterback last week and completed 13 of 24 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.
“I thought Luke did a good job,” Pruitt said.
Hammon said regardless of who takes the snaps, he expects his Lions to face a focused Pisgah team.
“It’s a big rivalry. We know they’re going to be ready,” Hammon said. “I think we’ll be ready. It’s been a tough year. But these guys have fought like winners all year. Just because we’re 1-8 doesn’t mean we won’t be prepared and keep fighting and try our best to win. Our team’s excited about this game, especially our seniors. This is our championship game.”
Pruitt said the Eagles expect to get Section’s “best shot. You can throw the records out in games like this. They’re not going to roll over. Coach Hammon is going to have them ready to play.”
