The Section varsity boys basketball team posted an area win over a rival Tuesday night.
The Lions connected on 13 of 17 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to hold off visiting Pisgah for an 80-77 Class 2A Area 15 win.
After the game was tied 16-all after one quarter, Pisgah (6-5, 2-2) led 33-32 at halftime before Section moved in front 54-51entering the fourth quarter. The Lions added on their advantage early in the fourth and held off the Eagles from the free-throw line down the stretch.
Antonie Jonathan sank all 12 of his fourth-quarter free throw attempts and closed with 14 points for Section, which had four players score in double figures. Kodee Vaught led the Lions with 16 points, Aaron Waldrop netted 14 and Josh Varner added 13 while Dylan Pope had eight, Jr. Walker had six, Titus Beaty had five and Zach Cooley had two.
Luke Gilbert scored 23 points and Jakob Kirby added 20 for Pisgah, which also got eight from Jett Jeffery, six from Mason Holcomb, five each from Caleb Jenkins and Legion McCrary, four each from Levi Arnold and Jack Smalley and two from Brodie Overdear.
NSM 87, Ider 33 — At Higdon, Class 2A No. 10-ranked North Sand Mountain locked up an area championship Tuesday night.
NSM’s win coupled with Pisgah’s loss to Section secured the Class 2A Area 14 regular-season title for NSM, which will host next month’s area tournament.
NSM (14-4, 5-0) raced in front 24-7 after one quarter before leading 51-21 at halftime and 76-29 after three quarters.
Chandler Sullivan and Kade Davis scored 23 and 13 points respectively for the Bison while Konner Brown had nine. NSM also got eight points each from Kaden Brown, Brody Helton and Andrew Palmer, six each from Jack Johnson and Landon Keller, four from Josue Luna and two from Nyle Poore.
Zion Finnerty had nine points for Ider (1-15, 0-5).
Whitesburg Christian 68, Woodville 35 — At Huntsville, the Panthers were unable to recover from a slow start in a loss to Class 2A Whitesburg Christian Tuesday night.
Woodville (8-13) fell behind 19-5 after one quarter before trailing 31-16 at halftime and 52-22 after three quarters.
Trey Stone scored nine points, Damien Benson netted seven and Cameron Dolberry and Sam Peek pitched in six each for the Panthers, who also got four from Ronald Clark and three from Axel Magno.
Kaleb Robinson scored 22 points and Luke Holbrook had 11 for Whitesburg Christian (12-5).
DAR 98, North Jackson 47 — At Grant, visiting North Jackson fell to hot-shooting DAR in Class 4A Area 14 play Tuesday night.
North Jackson (4-13, 0-3) trailed 25-10, 51-23 and 87-35 at the quarter breaks.
Cadelle McDonald scored 17 points and Jayden Eakin added 11 for the Chiefs while Jonathan Linderman had five, CJ Gulley and TJ Malone had four each, Lane McCanless had three, Nick Jernigan had two and Malachi Potter had one.
AJ McCarmey scored 22 points, Peyton Eggleston netted 21 and Kaleb Allen added 11 for DAR (15-6, 2-1), which sank 15 3-pointers.
