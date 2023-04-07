Makenna Howes turned in a record-setting performance to help the Scottsboro varsity girls soccer team pick up an area win.
The junior scored a six goals in Scottsboro’s 7-0 Class 5A Area 7 win over Fairview at Trammell Stadium Tuesday night.
Howes’ six goals broke the program’s single-game goals record, which was previously five held by Haley Allen and Nevada Champion.
Howes scored three of Scottsboro’s four first-half goals — Janet Vicente scored the Wildcats’ other first-half goal — before adding three more goals in the second half.
Estela Miguel assisted on two of Howes’ goals while Hazel Allgor and Caroline Francisco assisted on one each.
Thursday night, Scottsboro suffered a 3-0 loss to visiting Crossville in its 2023 home finale.
BOYS — Scottsboro split a pair of Class 5A Area 7 matches with Fairview and Crossville.
The Wildcats posted a 7-0 victory over Fairview Tuesday night at Trammell Stadium. Hageo Gonzalez scored five goals to tie the SHS boys soccer program single-game goals scoring record, sharing it with Timo Van Der Linden. Juan Tomas added two goals for the Wildcats and Killian Kirchherr had three assists while Marcos Francisco and Lorenzo Chessa had one assist each.
On Thursday, Scottsboro fell to area foe Crossville 1-0.
