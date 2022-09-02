The North Jackson softball program’s new head coach needed no introductions to the players.
Caleb Wynne has been promoted to the head-coaching role after spending the past three seasons as a varsity assistant coach for North Jackson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The North Jackson softball program’s new head coach needed no introductions to the players.
Caleb Wynne has been promoted to the head-coaching role after spending the past three seasons as a varsity assistant coach for North Jackson.
“I started coaching most of these junior and seniors when they were four years old,” said Wynne, whose daughter Avery is among that group. “We’ve learned a lot of lessons together, learned the sport of softball together. I know it’s going to be a smooth transition.”
North Jackson announced Wynne’s hire Wednesday night. Wynne takes over the program after Kevin Thompson stepped down in early June after five seasons (2018-22) and was hired later in the summer to be the new head coach at Scottsboro.
The Chiefs have finished no worse than third in each of the past four Class 4A state tournaments — there was no state tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and won the Class 4A State Championship in 2021. The program also won its first four area tournament championships during that span and captured its first Jackson County Tournament title last spring.
“We want to continue to build on what’s been accomplished,” Wynne said. “We want to continue to work hard and improve so we’ll be better in softball and better in life.”
North Jackson returns at least six players that were full or part-time starters from last season’s team that won a school-record 46 games and finished third in the Class 4A state tournament.
Wynne said the program will hold tryouts for its varsity, junior varsity and middle school teams next week.
“We’ve got a lot of girls that are interested in softball, especially in our younger groups. That’s how you keep (a program) building (for success),” Wynne said. “Our kids work hard. It’s a great group. They make coaching fun.”
Wynne expects the Chiefs to continue their brand of “run and gun” softball.
“We did lose some speed at the top of the lineup, but we’ve still got some fast players and we’ll lean on some players to step up,” he said. “We’re going to run and gun, be aggressive.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.