Wynne

Caleb Wynne (left) congratulates pitcher Destry Lambert after a 1-2-3 inning against Madison County last season. Wynne, a North Jackson assistant coach the past three seasons, has been named the program's new head coach.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The North Jackson softball program’s new head coach needed no introductions to the players.

Caleb Wynne has been promoted to the head-coaching role after spending the past three seasons as a varsity assistant coach for North Jackson.

