The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team picked up a road win over a county rival Tuesday night.
The Eagles held off host North Jackson for a 73-69 win to earn a split of the teams’ season series.
Pisgah (13-9), which fell 72-59 at home to North Jackson on Nov. 19, led 18-13, 43-35 and 56-54 at the quarter breaks.
Mason Holcomb scored a game-high 23 points for Pisgah while Rhyan Barrett netted 18, Jakob Kirby totaled 13, Jake Hendricks added 11 and Legion McCrary had eight.
Brady Cunningham scored 20 points for North Jackson (11-7), which also got 17 from Preston Miller, 15 from Zeke Ballard, eight from Gannon Jernigan and six from Cadelle McDonald.
NSM 80, Sylvania 71 — At Sylvania, visiting Class 2A No. 10-ranked North Sand Mountain completed a season sweep of the Rams with Tuesday's win.
NSM (13-7) led 24-17, 45-37 and 65-52 at the quarter breaks.
Derek Bearden totaled 28 points and eight assists and Chandler Sullivan had a double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Bison, who also got 14 points from Kaleb Helton, 10 points and seven assists from Drue Carlton and nine points from Nyle Poore.
Scoring leaders for Sylvania (7-17) were Brody Smith with 16, Ryan Bullock with 14, Josh Scott with 13 and Sawyer Hughes with 10.
Skyline 56, Fyffe 43 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 4-ranked Vikings opened up a double-digit lead in the second half to down the reigning Class 3A state champion on Tuesday.
Skyline (16-6) led 12-11 after one quarter and 30-22 at halftime before stretching its lead to 49-37 after three quarters.
Weston Avans scored a game-high 25 points for the Vikings while Logan Evans had 11, Chase Bickers had seven, Jayten Prince had six and Gabe Waldrop had four.
Eli Butts scored 15 points and Lucas Jones added nine for Fyffe (7-15).
Section 76, Randolph 31 — At Section, the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Lions reached the 20-win mark with a convincing victory over visiting 4A Randolph Tuesday night.
Leading just 17-13 after one quarter of play, Section (20-9) extended its advantage to 40-20 by halftime and 64-30 after three quarters.
Alex Guinn scored a game-high 24 points for Section while Jacob Cooper netted 16, Logan Patterson added 10, Jared Reed had eight, Dominik Blair had six and Braden Arndt had four.
Andrew Hunter scored 12 points for Randolph.
Cedar Bluff 37, Woodville 35 — At Woodville, the Panthers dropped a low-scoring contest to Class 1A Area 13 rival Cedar Bluff Tuesday night.
The game was tied 9-all after one quarter before Woodville (8-11, 2-4) trailed 15-14 at halftime and 27-25 after three quarters.
Damien Benson scored 13 points for Woodville while Sam Peek netted eight, Caleb Dolberry had seven and Garrett Copeland had four.
Bucky Leek scored 14 points and Connor Flynt netted 10 for Cedar Bluff (4-3 in area play).
