The Skyline varsity boys basketball program is regional bound again.
The No. 8-ranked Vikings held off visiting Cedar Bluff for a 65-54 Class 1A Northeast Sub-regional victory Tuesday night at Skyline High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 10:00 pm
The Skyline varsity boys basketball program is regional bound again.
The No. 8-ranked Vikings held off visiting Cedar Bluff for a 65-54 Class 1A Northeast Sub-regional victory Tuesday night at Skyline High School.
It’s Skyline’s 18th all-time appearance in the Northeast Regional, which is second most in regional history behind Anniston’s 19 appearances.
The Vikings have now advanced to regionals in six of the past seven seasons and will play Winterboro in the Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Skyline-Winterboro winner plays No. 3 Oakwood or Faith Christian in the regional final on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5:45 p.m.
Skyline (23-9) led Cedar Bluff 14-8, 31-16 and 47-35 at the quarter breaks and sank 7 of 10 fourth-quarter free-throw shot attempts to close out the victory.
Jayten Prince scored a team-high 18 points for Skyline, which also got 13 from Chase Bickers, 11 from Scott York, 10 from Bryant Kennamer, six from Will Avans and two from Sam Utter.
Bucky Leek scored 19 points and MJ Adams added 14 for Cedar Bluff (15-13).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.