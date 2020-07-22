Nine local weightlifters claimed championships during a recent Southern Powerlifting Federation event.
Weightlifters from Gant’s Dungeon in Pisgah competed in the SPF’s Grit House Classic at Cleveland, Tennessee last month.
Rhyan Barrett, a rising junior at Pisgah High School, finished first in the 259-pound weight class in the 16-17-year-old’s division with a 245-pound bench press.
Caleb Green, a rising sophomore at PHS, finished first in the 242-pound weight class’ 13-15-year-old age division with a bench press of 231 pounds while fellow rising PHS sophomores AJ Gant won the 220-pound weight class’ 13-15 age division’s push/pull event with a total weight of 680 pounds and Caiden Hawkins won the 165-pound weight class’ 13-15 age division’s push/pull event with 575 pounds.
Rising PHS freshmen Fox Tinker won the 148-pound weight class’ 13-15 age division’s push/pull event with a 525-pound total while Dalton Johnson won the 132-pound weight class’ 13-15 age division’s push/pull event with 495 pounds.
All six of the lifters posted new personal records and overall records in their respective events.
Meanwhile, John Sims won the push/pull event in the 259-pound weight class’s 20-24 age division with a total weight of 830 pounds.
Justin Sims won the bench press championships in the 20-24 age division with a bench press total of 412 pounds.
Terry Gant won the sling shot event in the heavyweight class with a 425-pound press.
