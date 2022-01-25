A senior-laden Section varsity boys basketball team swayed back and forth in front of their bench, ready to hear their name announced as Jackson County champion so they could race to mid-court to get their hands on the tournament trophy.
It was a moment they’d been close to before but were denied.
But on Saturday, there was no denying these Lions.
Top-seeded and Class 2A No. 4-ranked Section took command in the third quarter and salted the game — and the championship — away in the fourth quarter to win the 2022 Jackson County Tournament varsity boys championship with a 73-45 victory over second-seeded and 2A No. 10 North Sand Mountain Saturday night at Section High School.
“This senior group, they deserve it,” said Section head coach Derek Wynn. “There was a lot of pressure on these dudes. To battle and get beat in as many championships as much as we have the last few years, a lot of pressure. I think that (pressure) is why we had a sluggish start. But they just battled. They weren’t going to be denied. You could see that all week.”
It was Section’s third win over NSM this season, but by far its most convincing. The Lions edged the Bison 82-72 at home on Dec. 3 before winning 81-73 in Higdon on Jan. 7.
In Saturday’s county finals, Section (19-8) trailed 14-11 after one quarter before taking a 31-22 halftime lead thanks in part to Gabe Hilley, who scored seven points in the second quarter to help the Lions rally in front.
“He was huge for us,” Wynn said of Hilley. “He’s has had a rough senior year. As soon as practice starts, he gets hurt. He’s had to battle, had to get back into shape. Soon as he did, he got hurt again. To see him come in and have the performance he did was great.”
Hilley sank two more 3-pointers in the third quarter, helping the Lions push their lead to 46-35 late in the third quarter before a scoring flurry in the final 10 seconds of the period essentially put the game away. Section’s Braden Arndt drove baseline and sank a floater with time running down. Jacob Cooper then stole the inbounds pass and sank a 3-pointer just before time expired to swing all the momentum Section’s way leading to a dominant fourth-quarter for the Lions.
“The end of the third quarter was wild. We got the bucket and Jacob got the steal and three. They were celebrating like it was over,” Wynn said. “It took forever to get them reeled back in (between quarters), but they smelled blood in the water. When these dudes get going, they really fun to watch.”
Hilley finished with a game-high 17 points for Section while Drake McCutchen (12 points and 10 rebounds) and Cooper (10 points and 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles. The Lions also got 11 points and three assists from tournament MVP Logan Patterson, eight points and six rebounds from Alex Guinn, four points each from Arndt and Dominik Blair, three points from Kaden Bradford and two points each from Jared Reed and Aaron Waldrop.
Kaleb Helton and Chandler Sullivan finished with 15 points each for NSM, which was denied a third straight county championship while being held to a season-low 45 points. Derek Bearden added seven points for the Bison while Konnor Brown had six.
When Section was finally announced as the county champion, Section players raced to the trophy, and soon their celebration was joined shortly thereafter by a Section student section that was loud and spirited throughout the game.
“Basketball has mattered at Section since it started,” Wynn said. “To see this place full, no better place to play basketball when this place is rocking.”
It was Section’s 18th all-time county championship, tying it with Pisgah for most in tournament history.
It was Section’s first county championship since the 2017-18 season and the first for Wynn as the head coach at his alma mater.
“It’s pretty special,” Wynn said. “It brought back memories to when I was playing. Hopefully it won’t be the last one.”
