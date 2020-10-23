The Macedonia Middle School basketball teams made Jonathan Haynes a winner in his home debut as the school’s new head basketball coach.
The Macedonia boys defeated Dutton 51-19 while the Macedonia girls downed Dutton 46-10 Thursday night at Macedonia School.
Haynes took over following the retirement of longtime coach Johnny Green, who stepped down in August after 29 years. Haynes is a former Macedonia player who later was the 2003 Class 1A State Tournament MVP while helping Section win the state championship.
In the girls game, Macedonia built a 13-point halftime lead before taking full command in the second half. The Warriors led 13-5, 20-7 and 44-8 at the quarter breaks.
Ava Beam and Julianna Varner scored 11 points each for Macedonia, which also got 10 from Ava Harper, eight from Dixie Sparks and six from Olivia Allen. Ali Romans scored five points and Jasmin Jonathan added four for Dutton.
In the boys game, all six Macedonia players scored as the Warriors picked up the win.
Tyler Green scored a game-high 19 points for the Warriors, who led 14-5, 30-8 and 40-14 at the quarter breaks. Eli Adams added 11 points for Macedonia while Avery Kelser had eight, Carson Hancock six, Devan Wu five and Noah Haynes two.
Leo Chapparo scored six points for Dutton, which got four each from Jake Johnson, Blake Jordan and James Napdetan.
Bridgeport 33, Flat Rock 25 — At Flat Rock, Bridgeport outscored the Vikings 13-1 in the third quarter to erase a five-point halftime deficit on the way to the win.
Bridgeport trailed 8-4 after one quarter and 14-9 at halftime before surging in front 22-15 after three quarters.
Ethan Gordon scored 12 points and Conner Reed added six for Bridgeport. Max Ramirez scored 13 points and Taylor Grider netted 10 for Flat Rock.
Bryant 35, Hollywood 30 — At Bryant, the Bulldogs outscored Hollywood 14-7 in the fourth quarter to post their first win of the season.
Bryant trailed 7-6, 17-13 and 23-21 at the quarter breaks before rallying in the final period.
Mikey Poss scored a team-high 11 points for Bryant while Jason Stiles, Kolson Farmer, Grace Copeland and Dallas Cummins had six points each.
Eric Rayburn led Hollywood with 12 points while Zyon Henry had eight.
Tuesday
Skyline 58, Flat Rock 20 — At Skyline, the home team outscored Flat Rock 21-7 in the second quarter to take control.
Skyline led 16-6 after one quarter before extending its lead to 37-13 at halftime and 53-16 after three quarters.
Will Avans scored 15 points for Skyline while Eli Sanders netted 13. Taylor Grider scored 14 points for Flat Rock while Max Ramirez and Tristan Ramirez had three points each.
Monday
Flat Rock 34, Macedonia 20 — At Flat Rock, the Vikings held visiting Macedonia scoreless in the third quarter on the way to the victory.
Flat Rock led 7-4 after one quarter and 18-10 at halftime before outscoring Macedonia 9-0 in the third quarter to extend its advantage to 27-10.
Taylor Grider scored a game-high 25 points for the Vikings while Tristan Ramirez added five. Tyler Green and Devon Wu scored seven and six points respectively for Macedonia.
Skyline 47, Bryant 32 — At Skyline, the Vikings built a double-digit halftime lead and held off Bryant in the second half to win.
Skyline led 15-5 after one quarter, 26-13 at halftime and 39-23 after three quarters.
Kristian King scored 12 points and Scott York netted 10 for Skyline while Kolsen Farmer scored nine points and Jaxson Stiles added six for Bryant.
GIRLS
Thursday
Hollywood 46, Bryant 0 — At Bryant, Calena Coffey scored 28 points as the visiting Hawks posted a season-opening victory.
Dlayla Andrews had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds Hollywood while Makenna Wilborn had six points and 14 assists.
Monday
Skyline 16, Bryant 4 — At Skyline, Katie Roach scored six points in the win for the Vikings, who led 5-0, 7-2 and 11-4 at the quarter breaks. Kali Kirkpatrick netted four points for Bryant.
