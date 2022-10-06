The stakes are always high when archrivals North Sand Mountain and Pisgah met on the football field.
Bragging rights are key in this one, with the communities so intertwined.
“It’s your neighbor, and you always want to beat your neighbor,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “You’ve got people that are kin, people go to church with each other, work with each, you see them at that store. So having those bragging rights is big.”
But this season, bragging rights aren’t the only thing at stake.
As the teams enter their annual matchup this week, a home playoff game and the possibility of a region title also go to the winner.
“Games like this are why you play,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby. “Big rivalry, playoff implications, it’s a big game no doubt. I’m excited for the kids to get the chance to play in a game like this.”
NSM (3-3, 3-1) hosts No. 5-ranked Pisgah (5-1, 4-0) in an important Class 2A Region 7 matchup Friday night at 7 at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon.
It’s the 52nd all-time meeting in a series that Pisgah leads 34-17. Pisgah won last year’s game 44-20, which was also played in Higdon, to snap a four-game losing streak to the Bison. That win sparked Pisgah to a region championship and its affects are still being felt within the program, Pruitt said.
“I think it changed our season, changed (the program),” Pruitt said. “I feel like it gave us confidence. We were down 20-6 in the second half and came back. It was just a big, big win.”
Pisgah, which shares the lead in the region standings with top-ranked Fyffe, carries an eight-game region winning streak into Friday’s matchup. The Eagles bounced back from their first loss of the season Sept. 23 against Class 3A Sylvania by trouncing Whitesburg Christian 41-7 last week.
Meanwhile, NSM rolled past Sand Rock 49-13 for its third straight victory. The Bison also routed Ider 42-18 and Whitesburg Christian 54-28 after starting the season 0-3 with the losses to 1A No. 5 Valley Head, Dade County (Georgia) and Fyffe.
“Really proud of who the boys have responded,” Kirby said. “Thought they would, but when you start 0-3, you don’t know what you’re going to get. They’ve got on a roll and hopefully we keep it going.”
Both teams are in the Top 25 in scoring average in Class 2A — Pisgah is 18th averaging 33.3 points per game while NSM is 21st averaging 31.8 per game.
Both coaches said their teams’ defenses must rise to the challenge this week.
“They’ve been putting up points,” Pruitt said. “They’ve got a lot of playmakers. We’ve got to do a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage and try to make them one dimensional.”
Added Kirby of Pisgah, “they’ve got big linemen everywhere and got good skill players everywhere. We’ve got to try to keep them in check.”
