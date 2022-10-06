Smith gilley farmer

Pisgah's Grant Smith (21) tries to elude NSM defender Kayden Gilley (right) as Hank Farmer (1) gives chase last season. Rivals Pisgah and NSM Face off again FRiday in an important Class 2A Region 7 contest.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

The stakes are always high when archrivals North Sand Mountain and Pisgah met on the football field.

Bragging rights are key in this one, with the communities so intertwined. 

