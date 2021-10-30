The North Sand Mountain football team’s road winning streak was snapped Friday night.
Host Sylvania scored five second-half touchdowns on the way to handing NSM a 41-20 setback at Sylvania High School.
It was the Bison’s first road loss of the season after having won their previous four.
Things looked good early for the Bison early, Landon Keller’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Derek Bearden and the first of eighth-grade kicker Jackson Burgess’ two extra points gave NSM (4-6) a 7-0 lead with 1:23 left in the first quarter.
Sylvania (8-2), coached by NSM alum Tyler Vann, tied the game early in the second quarter on Styles Hughes’ 5-yard touchdown run and the first of Conner Andrade’s five extra points. The Rams threatened late to take the lead late in the first half, but NSM forced a turnover on downs when Tanner Boatfield tackled a scrambling Sylvania quarterback Brody Smith after a 2-yard gain on a fourth-and-goal play from the Bison 9-yard line.
Another Hughes’ touchdown run, this one a 13-yarder, put the Rams in front 14-7 less than two minutes into the third quarter. NSM countered with seven-play, 54-yard drive that included a 13-yard Keller to Mason Smith pass on third-and-7 and was capped by Smith’s 19-yard touchdown run that cut NSM’s deficit to 14-13 with 8:57 left in the third quarter.
But Sylvania took charge after that, moving back in front 46 seconds later on Smith’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Hughes before adding a 1-yard touchdown run by Styles Hughes to carry a 27-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
NSM misfired on a couple of fourth down attempts in Sylvania territory in the final period, Sylvania cashed the short fields in for scores on Preston Bates’ 5-yard touchdown run and Styles Hughes’ 17-yard touchdown run.
The Bison capped the scoring on Alex Luna’s 9-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds remaining.
Keller completed 13 of 22 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown for NSM while Bearden had seven catches for 105 yards and one score. Mason Smith ran for 75 yards and one touchdown on five carries for the Bison while Luna had 75 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown and Bearden had 22 yards on three carries.
NSM hits the road next week with a trip to the Birmingham area to play Midfield in the opening round of the Class 2A Playoffs. It’s the Bison’s seventh straight season in the playoffs, the longest current streak among Jackson County teams.
