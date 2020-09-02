The Scottsboro cross country program started its 2020 season Saturday with plenty of impressive finishes.
Class 6A Scottsboro finished second in the Large School (Class 5A-7A) Boys ‘A’ Race behind 7A power Huntsville while sweeping the junior varsity girls and boys two-mile races during the Black & Gold Classic at Scottsboro’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Huntsville (19 points) edged Scottsboro by 30 points for the Large School Varsity Boys ‘A’ Race title. St. John Paul II (84 points) was third, American Christian fourth (102) and Buckhorn (141) fifth.
Three Scottsboro runners posted a Top-10 finish in the varsity boys ‘A’ race. Cooper Atkins finished third (15:45.46) while Zach Avenel was sixth (16:14.91) and Evan Hill ninth (16:38.35). Noah Bonsall finished 18th (17:39.33) while Rex Green was 21st (17:52.78), Josh Hill 22nd (17:59.28), Brady Thomas 34th (18:50.96), Jackson Howes 41st (19:38.55) and Wilson Hill 51st (20:07.00).
Scottsboro (74 points) notched a third-place team finish in the Large School Varsity Boys ‘B’ Race behind Huntsville (15) and Douglas (71). Aidan Cantrell finished 16th (21:55.36) for the Wildcats while Skylar Reichle was 24th (24:10.27), John Merritt 25th (24:12.58), Christian Kilgore 27th (24:25.47) and Nathan Bearden 34th (26:13.35).
Scottsboro had only four runners race in the Large School Varsity Girls ‘A’ Race and did not factor into the team standings. Maddie Gossett led the Scottsboro effort with a fifth-place finish (20:58.40) while Emma Bradford was 22nd (23:10.47), Lauren Paradise 24th (23:19.09) and Cadence Laughlin 29th (23:44.50).
Scottsboro (29 points) won the junior varsity girls two-mile race thanks to all five of its scoring runners placing in the Top 11. Second-place Huntsville finished 31 points back of the Wildcats.
Ally Campbell won the race with a time of 13:59.21 while Mabry Bonsall was fourth (14:31.58), Makenna Howes eighth (15:03.48), Mia Martin ninth (15:05.05) and Gracy Coley 11th (15:22.69). Cambree Bradford finished 12th (15:23.12) while Smith Bradford was 17th (15:38.88), Shelby Laughlin 44th (18:56.31), Audrey Bradford 51st (20:00.80), Macey Frazier 61st (20:49.54), Avery Earnest 63rd (20:52.40) and Ashley Dunsmore 64th (20:53.35).
Scottsboro (39 points) edged Huntsville by four points to win the junior varsity boys race.
Hamilton Richardson (11:38.69) took the top spot while teammates Johny Felix (12:03.03) and Stephen Jones (12:22.63) were second and fifth respectively. Mcgee Kilgore finished 16th (13:35.64) while Ben Davis was 17th (13:37.46), Cole Synder 33rd (14:25.67), Brady Strickland 44th (14:59.17), Marcos Matias 45th (15:05.68), River Green 58th (15:56.78), Josh Laney 80th (17:37.42), Sawyer McWilliams 81st (17:46.79) and Ridge Wells 85th (18:55.89).
Pisgah — The Eagles got a runner-up finish in the Small School (Class 1A-4A) Boys Race and a fifth-place finish in the Small School Girls Race.
Tristan Little led the Pisgah boys’ effort with a fourth-place finish (18:57.19).
Mason Overdear finished 10th (20:34.71) for the Eagles while Bob Johnson was 15th (20:59.17), Austin Wilson 20th (21:33.59), Jake Smith 24th (22:09.26), Holden Goff 45th (24.36.26), Bailey Johnson 46th (24:40.44), Bryant Overdear 47th (24:57.53), Austin Mabry 58th (29:16.77) and Alex Elizondo 64th (32:02.56).
For the Pisgah girls, Rhylee Bell finished 12th (24:49.79) while Serenity Olinger was 23rd (27:29.23), Jazmine Wilson 28th (28:47.80), Kimberly Miller 40th (31:34.12) and Addison Goff 43rd (33:33.26).
In the junior varsity girls two-mile run, Navaeh Evans finished 27th (16:52.25) for Pisgah while Kayana Stewart was 28th (17:00.44), Laily Brown 38th (17:44.71) and Kinsley Phillips 78th (23:44.67).
In the junior varsity boys two-mile run, Brodie Overdear placed 21st (13:51.87) while Emanuel Elizondo was 51st (15:21.83), Koen Smith 53rd (15:30.93) and Tristan Hutson 61st (16:03.04).
Section — Four-time state qualifier Jennifer Vega posted Section’s top finish by placing fifth in the Small School (Class 1A-4A) Girls Race. Her time was 23:22.07.
Also for the Lions in that race, Madison Armstrong finished 47th (38.11.23) while Morgan Armstrong was 48th (39:02.73).
Meanwhile, Sammie White finished 75th (22:38.73) in the junior varsity girls two-mile race. Cogan McCutchen finished 82nd (17:49.95) and Giovanny Vega 92nd (22:05.20) in the junior varsity boys two-mile race.
Skyline — Katie Roach posted a 34th-place finish in the Small School (Class 1A-4A) Girls Race with a time of 30:33.16.
In the Small School Boys Race, Trever Saint finished 27th for the Vikings while Jamison Rowell was 43rd (24:35.22) and Scott York was 59th (29:18.48).
Kaylee Bullock finished 77th (23:37.86) in the junior varsity girls two-mile race while Jack Pickett finished 94th (22:50.80) in the junior varsity boys race.
