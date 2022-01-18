A record-setting night from the 3-point arc led Scottsboro to an important Class 6A Area 15 victory.
Adair Holland tied the single-game school record with eight 3-pointers and Scottsboro set a new single-game team record with 12 treys during a 60-32 area win at rival Fort Payne Friday night.
Holland, who finished with a game-high 24 points, now shares the record with Ashley Smart, who made eight 3-pointers during a game against Guntersville on Nov. 30, 2013.
Lexie Bennett added 22 points for Scottsboro (12-9, 4-2) while Jadaya Edmondson had eight and Alyssa Paschal had five.
Brylan Gray scored 17 points for Fort Payne (15-8, 2-3).
Scottsboro, which led 17-4, 25-8 and 42-21 at the quarter breaks, avenged a 36-35 loss to Fort Payne earlier this season.
The win clinched at least a share of the regular-season area title for Scottsboro. The Wildcats would win the area championship outright if Arab loses to Buckhorn on Jan. 27. If Arab wins, Scottsboro and Arab will share the title and flip a coin to determine which team hosts next month’s area tournament.
North Jackson 54, DAR 50 — At Grant, the visiting Chiefs outscored DAR 18-14 in the fourth quarter to post the Class 4A Area 14 win Friday night.
Behind 13 first-quarter points from Tyra Smith, who finished with 18 for the game, North Jackson (2-13, 1-4) led 17-11 after one quarter and 25-21 at halftime. DAR rallied to tie the game at 36-all after three quarters, but Peyton Hill hit two fourth-quarter 3-pointers and scored nine of her 11 points in the final stanza while Bailey Abernathy scored seven of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Chiefs prevail.
Kenley Owens scored 13 points, Kate Bolin netted 12 and Lizzie Hammett added 11 for DAR (9-9, 1-4).
Ider 66, Section 44 — At Ider, the home team’s fast start doomed Section during the teams’ Class 2A Area 15 finale Friday night.
Section (8-14, 2-4) fell behind 17-3 after one quarter before trailing 36-17 at halftime and 51-37 after three quarters.
Joanna Newsome scored 11 points and Savannah White netted 10 for Section, which also got nine from Madison Armstrong, six from Ali Sullins, four from Jasmine Jonathan and three from Kenleigh Owens.
MaKinley Traylor scored 20 points for Ider (12-8, 3-2) while Savannah Seals and Kenzie Smith had 13 points each and Kinsley Carson had eight.
Monday
Skyline 47, Huntsville 44 — At Guntersville, Class 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat 7A Huntsville at the Sure Shot Facility Monday night.
Skyline (16-5) trailed 11-10 after one quarter before Huntsville built a 27-15 halftime advantage. But Skyline trimmed the deficit to 36-30 after three quarters before outscoring the Crimson Panthers 17-8 in the final stanza to earn the win.
Gracie Rowell led a balanced Skyline scoring attack with 15 points while Kaina King scored 13, five of which came in the fourth quarter. The Vikings also got nine points from Kenzie Manning and five each from Blakely Stucky and Lexie Stucky.
Ja’mya Fletcher scored 18 points for Huntsville (11-9).
Good Hope 67, Scottsboro 44 — At Hanceville, the Wildcats fell to Class 4A No. 2-ranked Good Hope for the second time this season, this time on Monday at the MLK Classic at Wallace State Community College.
After a back-and forth first quarter that saw Scottsboro (12-9) trail 19-16 at quarter’s end, Good Hope outscored the Wildcats 18-6 in the second quarter to build a 37-22 halftime lead. The Raiders stretched their lead to 58-35 after three quarters.
Bailey Tetro scored 17 points while Rudi Derrick and Ivey Maddox scored 11 each for Good Hope (20-3), which defeated Scottsboro 60-50 on Nov. 22 during the Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament in Guntersville.
Lexie Bennett led Scottsboro with 15 points while Adair Holland netted nine, Audrey Holland added eight and Lila Bell had five.
