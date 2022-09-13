After starting the season 0-3 and suffering back-to-back humbling losses to Dade County (Georgia) and Class 2A No. 1-ranked Fyffe, the North Sand Mountain football team looked at last Friday’s rivalry matchup with Ider as a restart to the season.
At that restart turned out very well for the Bison.
After a few missed first-half opportunities, visiting NSM (1-3, 1-1) used a dominant ground game to score touchdowns on its first four offensive possessions of the second half while also getting a defensive score during a 42-18 Class 2A Region 7 win over rival Ider Friday night.
The win was NSM’s fifth in its last six meetings and its ninth win in its last 12 meetings against Ider
“We came out and took care of business,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby. “Proud of the boys. They hung in there — it hasn’t been easy the last few weeks with some challenging games we had. They kept working and go the job done. We kind of got embarrassed the last two weeks. Very humbling experience for us, but you go on, you don’t quit and you don’t lay down. I’m proud of the boys responded that way.”
Nyle Poore caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Landon Keller on a fourth-and-goal play in the first quarter, but the Bison came up empty on two other drives inside the Ider 20-yard line and settled for a 7-6 halftime lead.
NSM then ran for 218 yards on 18 second-half carries while getting touchdown runs of 12 and 30 yards from Hank Farmer, 16 yards from Kaden Moore and 11 yards from Blake Hill.
Farmer rushed for 122 yards on 10 carries while Kaden Moore had 85 yards on 10 carries, Kayden Gilley had 58 yards on seven carries and Hill had 23 yards on three carries. Keller was 5-of-12 passing for 44 yards.
“We started blocking better. We talked all week about blocking on the edges. We didn’t do it very well in the first half. We lit a fire in some guys at halftime and they did better job blocking and (the backs) did a better job of finishing runs.”
NSM’s defense, which had struggled in its three losses, came up with a play that put momentum on their side to stay late in the third quarter.
Trailing 21-12, Ider (2-2, 0-2) was driving when Farmer intercepted a Hornets pass and returned it 61 yards to the end zone. The fourth of Jackson Burgess’ six PATs gave the Bison a 28-12 lead.
“Big momentum swing,” Kirby said of Farmer’s interception. “We didn’t play perfect defensively. But we had some bright spots and we hadn’t had that defensively the last three weeks. We are headed in the right direction.”
Blake Blevins led the NSM defensive with 15 tackles, including four for a loss, and a fumble recovery while Levi Pettijohn had 13 tackles (three for a loss), Farmer had 12 tackles and Duncan Wilks had 10 while Farmer and Burgess each had an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.