The Pisgah volleyball team now finds itself in a tie in Class 2A Area 15.
Visiting Ider avenged a loss to the Eagles last week by winning a best-of-five match with Pisgah on Monday.
Ider took the match in four sets, winning 25-15, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15.
Pisgah fell to 1-1 in area play while Ider improved to 2-1.
Ider had several long scoring runs during the match. The Hornets finished the first set with five straight points, then had an 11-2 run to end the second set. Ider scored six of the last eight points in its match-clinching fourth-set win.
Molly Heard finished with 13 kills and four blocks and Madeline Flammia had three kills and four digs for Pisgah while Jaley Keller had one kill, one block and two digs and Kat Patton had two kills and two blocks. Kaylee McAllister had four aces and Claudia Barron had two aces while Karlee Holcomb had three blocks.
Pisgah defeats North Jackson, falls to Plainview in tri-match — At Rainsville, The Eagles downed Jackson County rival North Jackson while falling to Class 3A No. 7-ranked Plainview during a tri-match at Plainview High School on Thursday.
Pisgah swept North Jackson 25-15, 25-17 in a best-of-three match. Heard totaled 10 kills and three aces and Patton had four kills and two blocks for the Eagles, who also got two kills and one ace from Holcomb, one kill and one ace from Flammia and one ace each from Barron and Briley Caperton.
Pisgah fell 25-15, 25-7 to Plainview, who was the 3A state runner-up in 2020. Flammia had two kills and one dig for Pisgah while Heard had two kills and three blocks, Holcomb had one kill and three blocks, Patton had one block and Keller had one ace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.