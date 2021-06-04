Hannah Vann has stepped down as the varsity girls head basketball coach at Woodville High School.
Vann has been hired as a teacher and varsity girls basketball assistant coach/junior varsity head coach at Sylvania High School, where she will join her husband Tyler, who named Sylvania’s head football coach last month after serving as Woodville’s head coach in 2020.
“It was a family move, but it was a difficult because I didn’t want to leave my team, my students and the people I worked with,” Vann said. “This (move) wasn’t in the plans, but I felt like God was opening this up for us and we decided we should go.”
The Vanns live near New Market but will now be moving to the Sylvania area since both have taken jobs at SHS.
Hannah Vann, formerly Hannah Vest, was a four-year varsity basketball player at North Sand Mountain and played her final two seasons for her father, Tracy Vest, who is now the head coach at Rhea County (Tennessee). Vann was an all-state selection her senior season. After graduation from NSM, Vann played two seasons at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville before concluding her college playing career at Faulkner University in Montgomery.
Hannah Vann was at Woodville for two seasons, first as an assistant coach in 2019-20 before serving as head coach last season and leading the Panthers to a 10-12 record, a five-win improvement from the previous season.
“I talked to the team when I got hired in DeKalb, and telling the team was like a punch in the throat,” she said. “I loved those players and I’m so proud of what they did last year. Every day they wanted to get better. It was just about them building confidence in themselves because they want to be good. Everyone but two come back and I know they’re going to be good next year and whoever they hire will do a great job with them.”
Vann joins a Sylvania program coming off a state runner-up finish in Class 3A. Sylvania head coach Kyle Finch said he is “excited” to have Vann on board.
Woodville principal Jamie Darwin said Vann’s all-around contributions to the school would be missed.
“We hate to lose her,” he said. “She was a great teacher and did a great job with our girls last year.”
Darwin said he’s hopeful to have Vann’s replacement hired as the next Jackson County Board of Education meeting.
