The Section baseball team closed out its 2023 season on a winning note.
The Lions built a 6-1 lead and held off host Geraldine’s late-inning rally attempt for 6-5 victory in their season finale on Tuesday.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 9:32 pm
Trailing 1-0 after two innings, Section (11-15) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning when Dillon Pope walked and scored on Jacob Stinger’s RBI single and Carter Cooper was hit by a pitch and scored on a Geraldine error. The Lions added two more runs for a 4-1 lead in the fourth when Luke Swinford singled and scored when Evan Hammon reached on a Geraldine error and Hammon later scored on Cooper’s RBI single before taking a 6-1 lead in the top of the sixth when Hammon doubled and scored when Preston Dover reached on a Geraldine error and Dover scored on Noah Davis’ RBI single.
Geraldine scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and cut the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh, but Swinford came on in relief and stranded the tying run on base by retiring the next two batters to end the game and record the save and preserve the win on the mound for Pope, a senior pitched 6 1/3 innings.
Davis and Stringer had two hits and one RBI while Dover had two hits for Section, which also got one hit, one walk and one RBI from Cooper and one hit each from Swinford and Hammon.
Fyffe 12, Woodville 2 — At Fyffe, the Panthers fell to the Class 2A playoff-bound Red Devils on Tuesday.
Woodville (0-17) got a single and a run scored from Ace Weaver and Chase Stewart had one RBI from Jager Campbell. Weaver also had two stolen bases.
