Carey Ellison is about to pull varsity double duty.
Starting with the 2022-23 season, Pisgah’s eight-time state champion varsity girls basketball coach will also coach the school’s varsity boys basketball program.
“I’ve been asked three times if I’m crazy,” Ellison said with a laugh. “No, I’m excited. It’s going to be a unique challenge but I’m looking forward to it.”
Ellison and Pisgah principal Jamie Darwin confirmed the hire Wednesday morning.
Ellison went 101-22 as Pisgah’s junior varsity boys basketball from 1993-96 while also serving as a varsity boys assistant coach to Steve Deerman before becoming Pisgah’s varsity girls basketball head coach in the summer of 1996. Ellison coached the Pisgah girls to a state championship in his first season, starting a tenure that has seen him accumulate a 683-164 record while leading the Pisgah girls to eight state championships, six state runner-up finishes, 14 regional championships, 19 area championships, 16 Jackson County Tournament championships, 11 Sand Mountain Tournament championships, 14 state tournament appearances and 22 regional appearances in 26 seasons. The Pisgah girls basketball program has won five straight state championships.
Ellison takes over Pisgah’s varsity boys basketball program after Lamar Hendricks was among the teachers who were non-renewed at the end of the school year. Hendricks coached Pisgah the past two seasons, leading the Eagles to a 20-27 mark, including 14 wins this past season.
Ellison said teaching slot issues prompted the conversations that lead to him taking over as the varsity coach for both programs.
“It didn’t look like we were going to be able to hire anyone for that (from outside the school) and I want the boys (program) to continue to move ahead. I want to be there. I know it’s going to have its challenges, but I think it can work. Hopefully I’ll have a positive effect on them.”
Darwin said Ellison’s work ethic and commitment will aid him in coaching both varsity teams.
“If he didn’t think he could do both and if I didn’t think he could do both, he wouldn’t,” Darwin said. “We’ve seen it work with other coaches. I’m super excited about it and I know the boys and the community will be too. Huge day for the program.””
Ellison said he will do his best for both teams.
“I don’t want either the girls or boys (teams), all the teams, not just varsity, to feel slighted and neither to take a back seat to either,” he said.
Ellison said he informed his varsity girls players of the possibility he might coach both varsity teams and “gave them a chance to object” but heard “only positive” remarks. He assured them that “nothing changes” with the girls basketball program.
“We’re keeping the train on the track and moving forward,” Ellison said. “The expectations and goals are the same.”
Meanwhile, the Pisgah varsity boys basketball team will feature a young roster with only “around five” juniors and seniors currently in the program. But Ellison said the Eagles will use a “Today not Tomorrow” approach on the boys side.
“Yes we’re young varsity wise, but we’re not going to wait around and say in two years we’ll compete,” Ellison said. “We’re going to go for it now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.