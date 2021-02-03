The Fort Payne varsity girls basketball team used a second-half rally to assure a rematch with Scottsboro next week.
Fort Payne overcame a nine-point halftime deficit and edged the Wildcats 55-53 in a Class 6A Area 15 matchup Monday night at Fort Payne High School.
The win means Scottsboro (14-6, 3-3) while face off with Fort Payne (2-4 in area) in the opening round of the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament. Scottsboro, the tournament’s No. 2-seed, while host No. 3-seed Fort Payne at Hambrick Hall in an area semifinal game on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The other semifinal game is top-seeded Buckhorn vs. fourth-seeded Arab.
Scottsboro led 13-9 after one quarter and 32-23 at halftime, but Fort Payne outscored Scottsboro 19-8 in the third quarter to grab a 42-40 lead.
Jadaya Edmondson scored 12 points for Scottsboro while Lexie Bennett and Olivia Tubbs netted 10 each and Audrey Holland had nine. Graidin Hass scored a game-high 23 points for Fort Payne, which lost 42-37 at Scottsboro last month. Brylan Gray scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half while Logan Neil pitched in nine.
