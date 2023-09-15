The Scottsboro swim teams started the 2023 season with two strong performances.
Scottsboro won the varsity girls division title while finishing second in the varsity boys division at the Boaz Invitational Thursday night.
Scottsboro paced the varsity girls division with 372 points, 103 in front of runner-up Arab.
Scottsboro swimmers won four races in the varsity girls division while also posting two runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes.
Amelia Armour won the 200-yard Individual Medley (2:36.36), Morelia Calderon-Diaz won the 100-yard Butterfly (1:06.72) and Baylie Giles won the 100-yard Backstroke (1:10.98) for Scottsboro while Giles, Calderon-Diaz, Armour and Noelle Lee teamed up to win the 200-yard Medley Relay (2:05.77).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro was the varsity boys division runner-up with 296 points, 119 behind champion Boaz.
Scottsboro won one varsity boys race while also posting six runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes.
Luke Armour, Ryder Linville, Arlen Parr, and Benjamin Bradford won the varsity boys’ 200-yard Freestyle Relay (1:36.65).
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro at the meet:
GIRLS
200-yard Medley Relay
1. Baylie Giles, Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Amelia Armour, Noelle Lee (2:05.77)
6. Viven Hunnicutt, Lily Turlington, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Dayra Calderon-Diaz (2:16.82)
200-yard Freestyle
9. Alice Merck (2:34.71)
13. Sadie Thompson (3:02.44)
200-yard Individual Medley
1. Amelia Armour (2:36.36)
5. Lily Turlington (2:47.95)
50-yard Freestyle
5. Noelle Lee (29.02)
11. Hannah Jenkins (30.74)
17. Dayra Calderon-Diaz (31.86)
19. Mackenzie Hughes (32.30)
20. Addison Hughes (32.50)
39. Briley Thompson (37.05)
40. Abigail Thompson (37.33)
100-yard Butterfly
1. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (1:06.72)
7. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:18.80)
100-yard Freestyle
4. Noelle Lee (1:03.92)
7. Baylie Giles (1:05.73)
9. Viven Hunnicutt (1:07.33)
13. Alice Merck (1:07.92)
18. Dayra Calderon-Diaz (1:10.22)
19. Audrey Frye (1:14.26)
27. Abigail Thompson (1:25.25)
500-yard Freestyle
5. Mackenzie Hughes (7:08.94)
6. Addison Hughes (7:12.91)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Alice Merck, Noelle Lee (1:56.19)
7. Hannah Jenkins, Dayra Calderon-Diaz, Audrey Frye, Vivien Hunnicutt (2:05.48)
11. Abigail Thompson, Briley Thompson, Mackenzie Hughes, Sadie Thompson (2:22.10)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Baylie Giles (1:10.98)
2. Amelia Armour (1:12.08)
6. Lily Turlington (1:17.91)
9. Vivien Hunnicutt (1:20.72)
19. Sadie Thompson (1:33.36)
24. Briley Thompson (1:46.58)
100-yard Breaststroke
3. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (1:16.32)
8. Hannah Jenkins (1:26.90)
10. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:30.10)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Lily Turlington, Baylie Giles, Alice Merck, Amelia Armour (4:26.91)
6. Abigail Thompson, Sadie Thompson, Mackenzie Hughes, Addison Hughes (5:19.42)
BOYS
200-yard Medley Relay
2. Craft Sanders, Arlen Parr, Luke Armour, Benjamin Bradford (1:46.77)
7. William Porch, Jacob Fanning, Miles Hodges, Troy Reichle (2:13.36)
200-yard Freestyle
3. Ryder Linville (2:05.70)
4. William Porch (2:11.30)
200-yard Individual Medley
2. Arlen Parr (2:18.16)
5. Luke Armour (2:25.32)
50-yard Freestyle
3. Benjamin Bradford (23.55)
4. Ryder Linville (24.73)
21. Levi Hambrick (29.74)
22. Troy Reichle (30.00)
31. Miles Hodges (31.01)
36. Brody Thompson (32.61)
100-yard Butterfly
2. Luke Armour (59.45)
7. Craft Sanders (1:04.25)
100-yard Freestyle
2. Benjamin Bradford (52.28)
15. Jacob Fanning (1:05.04)
16. Balin Hunnicutt (1:05.86)
23. Levi Hambrick (1:12.89)
25. Noah Brickley (1:13.20)
26. Troy Reichle (1:13.38)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Luke Armour, Ryder Linville, Arlen Parr, Benjamin Bradford (1:36.65)
10. Miles Hodges, Brody Thompson, Levi Hambrick, Balin Hunnicutt (2:03.53)
100-yard Backstroke
5. Craft Sanders (1:04.01)
11. Jacob Fanning (1:22.38)
12. Brody Thompson (1:26.79)
100-yard Breaststroke
2. Arlen Parr (1:05.26)
13. Miles Hodges (1:38.80)
19. Noah Brickley (1:56.94)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Ryder Linville, Jacob Fanning, Balin Hunnicutt, Craft Sanders (3:59.88)
6. Noah Brickley, Levi Hambrick, Brody Thompson, Troy Reichle (5:04.12)
