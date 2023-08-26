North Sand Mountain head coach Keith Kirby challenged his defense this week in practice, and the Bison defense stepped up.
NSM pitched a shutout in a season-opening 15-0 victory at Valley Head Friday night.
“I’m proud of my defense,” said Kirby. “I preached to them all week, especially after the way it went last Friday in the jamboree. We really challenged them, and they answered.”
NSM forced three turnovers in the game and forced Valley Head to turn it over on downs four times. The Bison limited Valley Head to 188 total yards of offense.
It was a defensive battle all night, with neither team scoring in the first three quarters. Valley Head threatened early in the second quarter with a first-and-goal from the NSM 6-yard line. A tackle for loss and a penalty pushed the Tigers back, and they failed to score on fourth-and-goal. NSM forced turnovers on both Valley Head possessions in the third quarter, as Kaden Moore picked off a pass early in the quarter and Cruz Yates jumped on a bad snap to end the Tigers’ other drive.
The Bison put points on the board with 10:34 left in the game, with Kaden Moore scoring a touchdown to cap off a 13-play drive that started with 4:47 left in the third quarter. NSM quarterback Landon Keller converted a fourth-and-six to Moore to keep the scoring drive alive. After a Valley Head punt, NSM drove 73 yards, and Hank Farmer put the game on ice with an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:09 to play.
NSM totaled 171 yards of offense. Farmer led the way with 10 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Kirby said there was room for improvement, but he was proud of his team.
“Maybe we need to challenge the offense this time,” said Kirby. “But we scored two big touchdowns when we needed them. It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it.”
NSM’s victory was its first season-opening win since the 2020 season.
