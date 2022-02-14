A senior-laden Section varsity boys basketball team wanted to play as many home game at it could this postseason.
Friday night, that determination made that a reality for the Lions.
Top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Section rode a strong start all the way to a 77-51 victory over second-seeded and No. 8 North Sand Mountain in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game Friday night at Section High School.
It was the first area championship for Section (23-9) since the 2017-18 season.
“These guys talked about having as many games as we could here and then went out and played like they wanted that,” said Section head coach Derek Wynn.
The Lions host Area 12 runner-up Sand Rock Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a Northeast Sub-regional game. The winner advances to play either Cleveland or Westminster-Oak Mountain in the Northeast Regional semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Wynn said a convincing loss to NSM in last year’s area tournament finals also provided motivation in the rematch.
“Losing like we did by about 30 last year put a chip on their shoulder,” Wynn said.
Section, which improved to 4-0 against NSM this season, raced out to a 26-8 lead after one quarter and was in front 45-28 at halftime. The Lions extended their lead to 71-45 after three quarters.
“We came out hot,” Wynn said, “got a few early (defensive) stops and got some easy baskets and just relaxed and competed. You could tell they were ready.”
Alex Guinn scored a game-high 25 points for Section while Jacob Cooper netted 22 and Maryville College signee Logan Patterson added 20.
Derek Bearden finished with 22 points while Chandler Sullivan added 12 and Drue Carlton had seven for NSM (18-9), which played at Area 12 champion and No. 7 Spring Garden in the sub-regionals late Tuesday. The NSM-Spring Garden winner plays either No. 1 Midfield or Southeastern in the Northeast Regional semifinals on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at JSU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.