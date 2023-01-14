When Austin Towery met with the Stevenson junior high girls basketball team for the first time after being hired as the program’s new coach last summer, he asked the players if they were willing to do what it takes to be champions.
Towery said he had watched the Panthers “paid the price” to be a championship team since that first meeting, and Thursday night, they got “to collect.”
Top-seeded Stevenson defeated second-seeded Dutton 37-26 to win the Jackson County Middle School/Junior High Girls Basketball Tournament at Macedonia School.
“They looked really locked in before the game, didn’t look nervous. They had already paid the price to win and they were ready to collect,” Towery said. “Even when we were behind (in the game), they didn’t panic. They wanted to hang a banner here with their names on it and they did.”
This was the first combined Jackson County Middle School/Junior High Tournament. In years previously, the middle school and junior high teams played in separate county tournaments.
Stevenson finished with a 19-1 record and closed the year on a 14-game winning streak.
The Panthers, who defeated Dutton by two points in the teams’ lone regular-season meeting, trailed 10-8 after one quarter before outscoring the Tigers 10-2 in the second quarter to build an 18-12 halftime lead. Stevenson led 30-22 entering the fourth quarter.
Lexi Gary scored a game-high 21 points for Stevenson while Casi Smith had eight and Zakiyah Hutchins had four.
Ava Brooks scored 12 points for Dutton while Dawn Nerche had five, Taylor Bell had four, Ellie Reed had three and Kerby Brooks and two.
Coach Adam Boozer’s Tigers finished 9-7.
