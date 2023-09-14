North Sand Mountain head football coach Keith Kirby didn’t mince words this week about the Bison’s state following back-to-back lopsided losses to Dade County (Georgia) and defending 2A state champion Fyffe.
“It hurt our feelings,” Kirby said. “It should’ve. We’ve got to find a way to put these two losses behind us, learn from them, and move forward and make the playoffs. We’re in playoff mode in Week 2 (of region play), especially after you start 0-1 in the region.”
NSM (1-2, 1-1) looks to get back on track Friday when it battles rival Ider in a Class 2A Region 7 contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at NSM’s Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon.
It’s the 51st all-time meeting in a series Ider leads 29-21. NSM, however, has gotten the best of the Hornets of late, winning nine of the last 12 meetings.
The Bison won last year’s rivalry matchup 42-18. That win started a three-game winning streak that helped the Bison land a playoff berth, and Kirby said his team should draw on that experience from last year.
“Kind of same situation as last year, so we should know there is a lot of football left,” he said. “We’ve just got to get back to playing winning football, doing (the fundamentals) right. The last two games were tough, but got to move ahead. We’re playing another rival this week. You want bragging rights over your nextdoor neighbor. That should get our attention (off the last two weeks).”
NSM and Ider high schools are only 12 miles apart, according to Google Maps.
Ider (2-0, 1-0) is off to a solid start to its 2023 season under Chad Grant, a former NSM assistant who is in his third season as the head coach at his alma mater. The Hornets picked up a 46-13 road win at Asbury in Week 1 before edging visiting Whitesburg Christian 28-21 in last week’s region opener.
Senior Austin Cross and junior Kaleb Cronnon lead the Ider rushing attack. Cronnon tops the Hornets with 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Cross has 184 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Cross has also caught two touchdown passes — one in each Ider win — from senior quarterback Layne White, who is 6-of-10 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensive leaders for Ider are senior defensive lineman Landon Traylor (15 tackles and six tackles for loss) and senior linebacker Brian Bass 11 tackles (three tackles for loss and one quarterback sack).
Kirby said the 2023 Hornets play the same physical, hard-nosed style that Ider is known for.
“Ider’s a solid, well-coached, play hard every snap football team,” Kirby said. “It’s a typical Ider team. You better be physical and play hard against them.”
