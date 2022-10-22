Pisgah head football coach Luke Pruitt said his team’s not-so-pretty performance led to a pretty win Thursday night.
The No. 9-ranked Eagles battled a game Section team on the way to a 35-8 Class 2A Region 7 victory at Sam Kenimer Stadium in the region finale for both teams.
It was the 42nd meeting between the teams. Pisgah now leads the series 30-12 after notching a second straight win over the Lions.
“It’s always big to beat your neighbors,” said Pruitt, who improved to 3-2 against the Lions during his PHS head-coaching tenure. “It wasn’t very pretty. Hats off to Section, they gave us all we wanted. Coach (Chris) Hammon had them ready to go. We’ve got to mature and learn from this. We’ve got to do a better job (at being consistent) and hopefully be ready to go next week.”
Pisgah (7-2, 6-1) equaled last year’s win total with Thursday’s victory. It’s the first time since the 2009-10 seasons the Eagles have won at least seven games in back-to-back seasons.
Section (1-9, 1-6) made the Eagles work for it. The Lions stopped Pisgah on a fourth-and-1 at the Section 20-yard line on Pisgah’s first possession. But the Eagles turned good field position following a short Section punt into Legion McCrary’s 1-yard touchdown run and Luke Gilbert’s two-point conversion run for an 8-0 first-quarter lead, but the Lions defense stiffened again after Pisgah’s Jett Jeffery recovered a pooch kick, forcing another turnover on downs.
On its next possession, Gilbert’s 24-yard pass to Jakob Kirby and Gilbert’s runs of 14 and 9 yards led to another short McCrary touchdown run for a 14-0 Pisgah lead with 9:55 left in the second quarter.
It stayed that way until the final seconds of the first half when Pisgah’s Jeffery came down with a tipped pass that at first looked broken up by Section’s Josh Varner and carried it the final few yards into the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown pass from Gilbert with 43 seconds left until halftime. Dalton Johnson’s PAT put the Eagles in front 21-0 at halftime.
“That was tough there,” Hammon said. “We’ve got great coverage and break it up and it bounces to the guy. We’re looking at being down just 14-0 against the No. 9 team at state, a really good team, and then that happens. Another tough break.”
McCrary added a 1-yard touchdown run for his third rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter to extend the Pisgah lead to 27-0 before Gilbert found the end zone on a 6-yard run with 9:56 remaining in the game. Holder Jackson Smalley bobbled the snap on the ensuing PAT try and threw to Gilbert for the two-point conversion to up the Eagles’ lead to 35-0.
Gilbert, who started at quarterback for the injured Mason Holcomb for a second straight week, had 244 total yards, passing for 145 yards on a 8-of-16 attempts while rushing for 99 yards on nine carries. McCrary ran for 73 yards on 16 carries and Jeffery ran for 25 yards on three carries while Kirby caught three passes for 44 yards and Grant Smith caught two passes for 45 yards, including a 42-yarder that set up the Eagles’ last score.
Section capped the scoring with 55 seconds remaining on Jaylan McCarver’s 2-yard touchdown run and Preston Graham’s two-point conversion with 55 seconds remaining.
McCarver finished with 49 rushing yards on 11 carries while Cameron Summerford ran for 31 yards and Graham ran for 28 yards.
The game was the season finale for Section, the end of an injury-riddled season that spoiled the potential of the Lions’ campaign.
“The thing that hurts the most is when you know you’ve got a good football team, way better than a 1-9 football team, but you’re 1-9,” Hammon said. “You wonder if you’d have everyone here and healthy, you wonder what you’ve happened. But it’s not the way it went. But these kids, they worked hard and I’m really proud of them. Very proud of those guys. They could’ve laid down and quit, but buddy they fought. They fought for four quarters tonight, and that’s all you can ask for. They fought to the end of the season and that’s winners to me. This is special group of guys.”
