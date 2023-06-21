A busy and successful offseason continues for Scottsboro wrestler John Stewart.
The rising sophomore has followed up his third-place All-American finish at the National High School Coaches Association’s Wrestling National Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia back in March by winning a pair of wrestling events.
Stewart won his weight class in the Alabama Freestyle/Greco Wrestling Championships in May before taking the top spot in his weight class at the Southeast Regionals in Cherokee, North Carolina. And earlier this month, Stewart competed with Team Alabama in the 16U National Duals in Love Park, Illinois.
The latest run of success follows a stellar freshman season for Scottsboro in which Stewart won his first AHSAA state championship. He finished the season with 40-1 record for Scottsboro with a victory in the Class 5A 126-pound weight class championship.
Scottsboro Football looking to fill schedule vacancy — The Scottsboro Football team’s schedule is down to nine games after an offseason development involving a Class 5A Region 7 opponent.
Crossville has informed its opponents it will not field a varsity football team this season after rapid decline in player participation. The program, which had approxinmately 20 players last season, plans to field just junior varsity and junior high teams in 2023.
That has left vacancies on all of Crossville opponents’ schedules, and with schedules already set, those teams are having difficulties finding a replacement game.
“We are (trying to fill the vacancy) but not having much luck,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell.
Scottsboro was scheduled to visit Crossville this season on Oct. 27, meaning the Wildcats will still have five home games. They currently have just four road games.
The Wildcats will also play a preseason jamboree at Cherokee County, last season’s Class 4A runner-up, in Centre on Aug. 17.
Here is Scottsboro’s current 2023 football schedule:
Aug. 25 — at Fort Payne
Sept. 1 — North Jackson
Sept. 8 — Boaz*
Sept. 22 — Arab*
Sept. 29 — at Priceville
Oct. 6 — at Guntersville*
Oct. 13 — at Sardis*
Oct. 20 — Douglas*^
Nov. 3 — Decatur
* — Class 5A Region 7 game
^ — Homecoming
Peek joins Dade County (Ga.) coaching staff — Longtime Jackson County football coach Shawn Peek has a new gig in Georgia.
Peek has joined the football coaching staff at Dade County High School in Trenton, Georgia as co-defensive coordinator.
Peek also serves as the school’s strength and conditioning coach.
Peek, who was Dade County’s head coach in 2004, spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Chattooga High School in Summerville, Georgia.
The Pisgah High School alum was the head coach at North Sand Mountain from 1991-98, North Jackson from 2008-2012 and Pisgah from 2013-14. He was the defensive coordinator at South Pittsburg (Tennessee) High School from 2015-19 before taking the Chattooga head coaching job. He also had assistant coaching stints at Pisgah, North Jackson (twice) and Scottsboro during his career.
Peek will coach against one of his former teams this coming season when Dade County hosts NSM on Sept. 1.
