The Woodville varsity girls basketball team worked a little overtime to post a win.
Jessica Sirten went 8-for-8 at the foul line during the overtime session to lead the Panthers to a 50-47 win over Richard Hardy (Tennessee) Monday night in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.
The victory snapped the Panthers’ five-game losing skid.
Woodville (7-9) trailed 9-7 after one quarter 19-14 at halftime before surging in front 29-28 after three quarters. The game was tied 40-all at the end of regulation.
Sirten then scored eight of Woodville’s 10 overtime points — Alexis Brown has the other two — to lift the Panthers to the win.
Sirten finished with 27 points while Brown had 11 and Karlee Hutchens had five.
Abbi Gribble scored 19 points and Kayla Robinson added 12 for Richard Hardy (3-7).
Pisgah 76, North Jackson 48 — At Stevenson, Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah won its 56th straight game against fellow Jackson County teams with Monday’s victory over the Chiefs.
Pisgah (16-5) led 20-12 after one quarter before extending its advantage to 43-23 at halftime and 68-35 after three quarters.
Kallie Tinker and Molly Heard scored 25 points each for the Eagles, who also got eight points from Bella Bobo and six each from Kennedy Barron and Hannah Duncan.
Leading scorers for North Jackson (9-8) were Alexis Moore with 11, Hadley Burnette with 10 and Bailey Abernathy and Summer Varnum with seven each.
Skyline 68, Gaylesville 15 — At Gaylesville, No. 1-ranked Skyline rolled past Gaylesville Monday night to close Class 1A Area 13 play with a perfect record.
Skyline (21-6, 8-0) led 32-2, 52-10 and 64-15 at the quarter breaks.
Gracie Rowell scored 20 points and Blakely Stucky netted 14 for the Vikings, who also got eight from Aidan Bellomy, six each from Kaina King, Kenzie Manning and Gracie Stucky and five from Audra Bellomy.
Ider 75, Section 56 — At Ider, the Lions fell to No. 8-ranked Ider Monday night in Class 2A Area 13 play.
Section (4-19, 0-5) trailed 20-13, 45-24 and 62-41 at the quarter breaks.
Jennifer Vega led the Lions with 16 points while Madison Armstrong had 14 and Kenleigh Owens and Savannah White both had 10.
Makinley Traylor scored 14 points for Ider (18-8, 4-2) while Savannah Seals had 12, Kaleigh Carson 10, Alayna Chapman 10, Kennzie Smith nine and Dallas Brown eight.
Sylvania 60, NSM 35 — At Higdon, host North Sand Mountain struggled offensively in the first half and fell to the visiting Rams Monday night.
NSM (5-17) trailed 17-4, 31-12 and 45-27 at the quarter breaks.
Kolbie Bobo led NSM with 10 points while Vickie Hassell netted seven.
Kenadie Lee scored 21 points while Anna Farmer netted 11 and Leianna Currie added 10 for Sylvania (19-6).
