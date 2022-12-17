The Scottsboro football team posted a runner-up finish in Class 5A Region 7 this season, and a number of players that contributed to the Wildcats’ strong run in region play have been recognized for their efforts.
Scottsboro finished 7-5 and reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Junior fullback Keelan Alvarez, senior offensive lineman Nate Warren, senior defensive tackle Landon Wright, junior linebacker Drew Smith, junior defensive end Austin Burger and junior defensive back Luke Terrell were selected Class 5A All-Region 7 first-team.
Alvarez ran for 1,194 yards and scored 16 touchdowns on 196 carries this past season while Warren was a key part of an offensive line that helped the Wildcats offense amass nearly 3,500 yards for the season and average 24.2 points per game. Smith had a team-high 62 tackles (11 for a loss) and two interceptions for Scottsboro, Terrell had 59 tackles and a three interceptions, Wright had 32 tackles (seven for a loss) and two fumble recoveries and Burger had 24 tackles (11 for a loss), a team-high nine quarterback sacks and 23 quarterback hurries.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro senior defensive tackle Ben Kirby, junior wingback Thomas Rackler and junior punter Eli Sparks were named second-team all-region.
Kirby had 33 tackles a sack and six quarterback hurries for the Wildcats, Rackler ran for 236 yards and two touchdowns and caught six passes for 61 yards while Sparks averaged 34 yards per punt and placed six of his 27 punt attempts inside the 20-yard line.
Scottsboro also had seven honorable mentions: senior linebacker Hudson Tubbs, sophomore quarterback Jake Jones, freshman defensive lineman Taygan Harris, junior safety Reed Potter, junior offensive lineman Holland Griggs, junior offensive lineman Collin Rogers and senior defensive back Trey Cooper.
Jones rushed for 932 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Wildcats while Tubbs had 42 tackles (seven for a loss), Potter had 53 tackles and three interceptions and Cooper had 34 tackles and one interception.
Region champion Arab had four of the region five award winners Arab senior quarterback Aiden Cox was the Region Most Valuable Player, senior defensive lineman Will Caneer was the Most Outstanding Defensive Player, senior running back Drake Franklin was the Most Outstanding Offensive Player and Coach of the Year Lee Ozmint. Guntersville defensive back Evan Taylor was the Region’s Most Outstanding Athlete.
