Hatton could not have asked for a better start, but Pisgah could not have gotten a better finish.
Trailing 14-0 before they took an offense snap, the No. 8-ranked Eagles outscored Hatton 40-6 the rest the way to post a 40-20 AHSAA Class 2A first-round playoff win Friday night at Pisgah High School’s Sam Kenimer Stadium.
It was the Eagles’ first playoff win in 12 years, and next up for Pisgah (9-2) is a trip to Remlap to play Southeastern (10-1) in the second round. Pisgah’s nine wins are its most in a season since 2003, the last time it had won a home playoff game before Friday night.
Friday’s game started much like Pisgah’s 2021 Class 2A first-round upset loss to Sulligent when it fell behind early was left playing catch-up the rest of the night. But the Eagles, who had two wins during the regular season after trailing by in the second half, stuck to the game plan despite the early deficit.
“I think that experience of being in those situations that we were down helped us,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “Our kids answered it. We never checked up. We knew what we had. We’ve been in that situation before this year, we’ve come from behind to win. That shows the heart these guys have.”
Hatton (7-3) took the opening possession 55 yards in six plays, getting a 7-yard Carsen Reed touchdown run — Briley Kerby’s 29-yard completion to Kyle Hampton one play earlier set up the score — to take a 6-0 lead. Alex Brackin then recovered an onside kick, and Hatton turned that into seven-play, 42-yard scoring drive that concluded with Kerby’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Tasean Love on fourth-and-7 and Brackin’s two-point conversion run for a 14-0 lead with 5:10 left in the first quarter.
Pisgah answered with two quick scores, getting a 38-yard touchdown run from Jett Jeffery and Legion McCrary’s two-point conversion to cut the Hatton lead to 14-8 by first quarter’s end before McCrary’s 90-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter and his ensuing two-point conversion run to take a 16-14 lead.
Hatton countered with some trickery, going back in front 20-16 just 49 seconds later on Love’s 40-yard touchdown halfback pass to Kahne Little. But Pisgah scored just before halftime on Mason Holcomb’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Luke Gilbert and Gilbert’s two-point conversion for a 24-20 halftime lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, Pisgah upped its lead to 32-20 on Gilbert’s 1-yard touchdown run and McCrary’s two-point conversion with 9:48 remaining. Love started the next Hatton possession with a 53-yard run to the Pisgah 10-yard line, but the Eagles’ defense forced a turnover on downs.
“We called timeout (before the fourth-down play), we saw something they were going to do and we wanted get into something else,” Pruitt said. “We made them check it down and our guys rallied to the ball. Kids did a really good job on that play.”
Pisgah then drove 95 yards on just three plays to put the game away. Jeffery ran for 15 yards on first down and Gilbert ran for 44 yards on the next play before McCrary raced 41 yards to end zone with 5:36 remaining. The sophomore’s fourth two-point conversion run gave the Eagles a three-score lead.
Pisgah ran for 344 yards and finished with 481 total yards.
McCrary finished with 151 rushing on 11 carries, Jeffery added 94 yards on seven carries — a career-high for the freshman — Gilbert had 74 yards on five carries and Fox Tinker had 29 yards on four carries. Holcomb finished 11-of-17 passing for 137 yards for the Eagles with Gilbert recording five catches for 53 yards, McCrary with three catches for 34 yards and Jakob Kirby with two catches for 36 yards.
“We told them (the run) was going to be there,” Pruitt said. “We had to make some adjustments. They gave us some stuff and we were able to take it. Offensive line did a great job.”
For Hatton, Kerby ran for 53 yards on 17 carries and finished 8-of-21 passing for 91 yards. Hampton caught three passes for 42 yards and Love caught two for 33 while also rushing for 56 yards. Reed picked up 35 yards on 10 carries. The Hornets finished with 157 rushing yard and 286 total yards but only managed 94 total yards in the second half.
After the Eagles went 11-21 in his first three seasons, Pruitt’s rebuild of the program turned last year with seven wins and a region title before following that up with a playoff win this season.
“We’re so proud out of kids. Our seniors, there were 14 when we started and theirs 6 now. The upperclassmen, they saw the 4-7, 4-7, 3-7 (season). To able to do this and get (a playoff win) for them, proud for our kids. Can’t wait to practice Monday.”
