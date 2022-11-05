Martin hawkins tackle

JD Martin (left) and Caiden Hawkins tackle Hatton's Tasean Love on a fourth-and-goal play at the Pisgah 5-yard line to prevent a Hatton score during Pisgah's 40-20 Class 2A first-round playoff win Friday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

Hatton could not have asked for a better start, but Pisgah could not have gotten a better finish.

Trailing 14-0 before they took an offense snap, the No. 8-ranked Eagles outscored Hatton 40-6 the rest the way to post a 40-20 AHSAA Class 2A first-round playoff win Friday night at Pisgah High School’s Sam Kenimer Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.