Aaron Peacock went from track and field rookie to state champion in a little more than a year during his high school career at Skyline.
In two years, he became a multi-state championship winner and is now a future college athlete.
Peacock recently signed scholarship papers to join the track and field program at UAH. The 2022 Skyline High School graduate will compete in the shot put, discus and hammer throw for the Chargers.
Peacock chose UAH over Montevallo and the University of Mobile.
“(UAH is) building a really good throws culture there and they’ve just got a really good team culture,” Peacock said. “They won back-to-back conference championships. I just felt like that (UAH) was a chance for me to be a part of something special.”
Peacock had a special career for Skyline, winning three state championships and various county titles during his two seasons competing for the Vikings.
Outside of competing in some track and field throwing events as a seventh-grader while he was a junior high student at Paint Rock Valley, Peacock was relatively inexperienced in the sport before his junior season.
“Once Aaron realized he had the ability to be a really good thrower, he committed himself 110% to getting better. He sought out any new techniques and tips that he could find. He worked tirelessly to get better. He never missed practice, and he practiced on his own any chance that he could also. His desire to improve led him to where he is today,” said Skyline track and field coach Rhonda Saint.
Peacock signed up for indoor track and field as a junior. Conflicts with basketball games prevented him from making any of the indoor meets until one late in the 2021 indoor season. Peacock performed well at that meet, lighting his passion for the sport.
“I knew if I could just get him to a meet he would do well,” Saint said. “I think that started the fever and he wanted to improve from that point on.”
Peacock won the Class 1A state championship in discus (118 feet, 6 inches) during the 2021 outdoor season and followed that up with state titles in the discus (152 feet, 3 inches) and shot put (50 feet, 5.5 inches) at the 2021 Class 1A State Track and Field Championships last May.
But Peacock said those trips to the top of the medal stand came through hard work and learning from previous setbacks.
My junior year in the shot I finished fourth and just missed medaling, and in indoor (track and field) last season I was (ranked) No. 1 all year and lost. Those were big motivators for me,” he said. “Those (situations) pushed me to be better.”
Peacock looks forward to the challenge and competition he will see on the collegiate level.
“I think the experience and just the more time in the sport will help me to improve even more,” he said.
After his college career ends, Peacock plans to enter the education field and wants to return to Jackson County and coach track and field.
“This sport is great and I want to come home and help it grow in Jackson County,” Peacock said. “It doesn’t lie to you. You get out of it what you put into it. I never imagined where it would take me. I want other to people to realize this sport isn’t just about throwing or just running. I think a lot people miss out on things because of that (way of thinking).”
Saint said Peacock’s story serves an example of the heights athletes can reach in track and field with hard work and drive for their events.
“I think it shows students that if they are dedicated and put in the work then they can achieve great things,” Saint said. “Aaron certainly didn't have a fantastic throwing facility to practice at every day. That, however, was never used as an excuse for him. I think his signing with a DII program shows that hard work will take athletes where they want to go regardless of whether they are competing at a powerhouse (Class) 7A program or a tiny little 1A program like ours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.