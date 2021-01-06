Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.