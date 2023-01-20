A total of eight Woodville football players have been recognized for their efforts in Class 1A Region 7 play this past season.
Three Panthers were named to the 2022 Class 1A All-Region 7 Team while five more were tabbed honorable mention by the region’s head coaches. Class 1A Region 7 consists of Woodville, Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Decatur Heritage, Gaylesville and Valley Head.
Juniors Sam Peek and Ace Weaver and sophomore Steve Williams represented Woodville on the all-region team.
Peek, an all-region selection for the second straight season, started Woodville’s first seven games at quarterback before suffering a season-ending injury. The junior ran for 824 yards and 12 touchdowns on 147 carries and completed 19 of 48 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 32 tackles and an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble on defense.
Weaver moved from wing back to quarterback over the final three games following Peek’s injury and wound up leading Jackson County in rushing during the regular season with 1,116 yards and five touchdowns on 178 carries. Defensively, Weaver recorded 51 tackles, a fumble recovery, three forced fumbles and two pass break-ups.
Williams was a starter on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Panthers. He was key figure in the Panthers’ rushing attack on offense while posting 42.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and two pass break-ups on defense.
Meanwhile, senior offensive/defensive lineman Shane Hughes, sophomore wide receivers/defensive backs Jayse Hucks and Richard Rosas, sophomore lineman Issaih Vasquez and sophomore offensive lineman/linebacker Landon Campbell were named honorable mention.
Rosas had 11 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns on offense for Woodville while also totaling 20.5 tackles, nine pass break-ups and a forced fumble on defense. Hucks finished with 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries on offense and 37.5 tackles, two forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups on defense. Hughes, an all-region honorable mention for the second straight season, played a key role on the Woodville offensive line while recording 10 tackles on defense. Campbell finished with 25.5 tackles while Vasquez has 12.5 tackles for the Woodville defense.
Region champion Valley Head had the most selections, including MVP Eian Bain and Co-Coach of the Year Charles Hammon. Coosa Christian, which went to the Class 1A semifinals, had the Co-Defensive Player of the Year Clete O’Bryant — he shared to defensive player of the year award with Appalachian’s Oliver Moody — and Co-Coach of the Year Mark O’Bryant. The Offensive Player of the Year was Decatur Heritage quarterback Bo Solley. Coosa Christian’s Teddy Whitmire and Appalachian’s Johnathan Beard were the region’s Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year.
