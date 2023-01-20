A total of eight Woodville football players have been recognized for their efforts in Class 1A Region 7 play this past season.

Three Panthers were named to the 2022 Class 1A All-Region 7 Team while five more were tabbed honorable mention by the region’s head coaches. Class 1A Region 7 consists of Woodville, Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Decatur Heritage, Gaylesville and Valley Head.

