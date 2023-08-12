Joe Guthrie saw drawings of plans for Northeast Alabama Community College’s new softball stadium last winter and was impressed with the investment the school was making into its new softball program.
Some eight months later, Guthrie, now NACC’s head coach, was among those with shovels in hand for a groundbreaking ceremony on that $7-8 million state-of-the-art stadium Tuesday at Northeast Alabama Community College.
“It’s the commitment piece,” Guthrie said following the ceremony. “Shows what your leaders are willing to do for you to be successful. Obviously functionality wise for us, we can (train) rain, sleet, snow or shine in that facility, whether we’re talking about weight training or softball specific skills. The biggest thing as a player if you’re looking at it, is what we’re committed to doing. Because it is state-of-the-art, that means we’re wanting to get to the highest point possible.”
There has been quite the buzz since NACC president Dr. David Campbell announced last September that the college would start a program. Guthrie was hired as NACC head coach in July after previously serving as UAB’s head coach and this past spring as an assistant at Texas A&M. With construction beginning on the stadium, Campbell believes the program will be successful, both on the field and in the community.
After the ceremony, Campbell told the Sentinel that the large crowd in attendance “reaffirms what we thought, that there is tremendous support for women’s softball in the area. People are excited about it. It gives opportunities for kids in our area to play at the college level. We can’t wait to get going.”
Campbell, Guthrie, Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker, Alabama Speaker of the House Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, State Senator Steve Livingston and Alabama Community College Board of Trustees member Dus Rogers were speakers during the ceremony, which was opened in prayer by Scottsboro City Schools Board member Dr. Gary Speers.
Starting a softball program has “touched a nerve in the community and there has been great response to it,” Campbell said.
“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time. There is so much excitement about this. In the area, we have some outstanding players at the K-12 level. The formation of this team is creating quite a bit of excitement in the area. It gives these players a chance to advance their skills beyond the K-12 level, so we’re excited about that. These kids grow up in this (local) softball culture to be members of teams that compete and win high school championships. We’ve had many of those teams in our area that have won state championships. Just a great culture for softball.”
The stadium is expected to be ready for NACC to play a fall exhibition season in 2024. NACC’s first official season of competition will be the spring of 2025. Sports Turf is the contractor for the project. Architecture services are being provided by McKee & Associates of Montgomery.
Baker said adding softball would only enhance NACC’s overall mission.
“What’s happening here today is going to touch a lot of people,” Baker said. “Over the last three years, (the ACCS has) expanded athletic programs in excess of 40 new programs. Why? Because that gets students in our schools, access to training, and also gets the community in our school, and they understand the mission. Our job is to be an open-door institution there to help everyone who needs any help to find a way to improve their life.”
Campbell thanked Ledbetter and Livingston for their roles in helping secure funding for the stadium.
“Dr. Campbell calls me up and says ‘what do you think about softball?’ It hit me when he said that — he probably is one of the most coy people I’ve ever been around — I have figured out what that means. Can you get me the money to do it is what it means,” Ledbetter said with a laugh. “I thought it was a great idea. The one thing I told him is don’t cut any corners. Make it the best facility that you can make it, and we’ll make sure you’ve got the funding.”
Rogers said NACC’s commitment to softball will help the sport thrive at the college.
“Groundbreaking ceremonies don’t just happen without good leadership and great community support, and we’ve got that Northeast,” Rogers said. “Those that know Dr. Campbell know he likes to win, and this facility will help build a winning tradition in softball. We’ve got great softball programs and talent in our region and we hope to attract many of those great athletes here.”
Livingston said having softball at NACC is a win for the college as well as the potential student-athletes from this area.
“I’m proud Northeast is doing this. I’m proud to be a small part in this,” he said before looking at Campbell and asking, “What are we going to do next?”
Campbell later told the crowd NACC may not be done adding sports programs, which now has men’s and women’s golf and cross country teams in addition to the softball program.
“Maybe soccer, women’s volleyball,” Campbell said. “Basketball and baseball maybe somewhere down the line. We have to balance our funding and our money and focus on workforce training and education, so we put sports in carefully to make sure that we’ve got that right balance to be able to add sports. Felt like we were with adding women’s softball.
“We’re adding them on methodically, making sure they fit our budget. But we’re looking at some more sports to put in.”
As for softball, Guthrie said the response he’s received about NACC’s new program has been exciting. The coach confirmed the program has six verbal commitments from players thus far.
“My phone has not stopped ringing since I took the job. I see myself as a custodian for the program. I hope I get to hold the keys a long time. But what a great place to start this and build it,” said Guthrie, who was also the first head coach at Marion Military Institute.
“Everyone’s been willing to help, just very welcoming. We’ve had a lot of good momentum. We’re aiming high with this (recruiting) class. We’re going to go up against four-year schools, we’re going to go up against the best two-year schools, so you’ve got to put your selling shoes on. But obviously we’ve got a lot to sell, whether you talk about school or the (softball) facility.”
