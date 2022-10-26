richardson

Hamilton Richardson and Scottsboro race in the Class 5A Section 4 Meet Thursday at SHS.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro cross country teams are back starting their postseason on their home course.

Scottsboro High School will host the four AHSAA Sectional Cross Country Meets, including the 5A Section 4 Meet in which the Wildcats will compete, at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.