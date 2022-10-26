The Scottsboro cross country teams are back starting their postseason on their home course.
Scottsboro High School will host the four AHSAA Sectional Cross Country Meets, including the 5A Section 4 Meet in which the Wildcats will compete, at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Thursday.
Scottsboro did not host a sectional the past two seasons for the first time since the AHSAA’s sectional format began, and head coach Luke Robinson said his program is glad to be back hosting as a sectional site.
“It’s home, and that comes with all the advantages of home, like not having to travel (that morning) or stay in a hotel room. You get to stay in routine,” Robinson said. “And this is a good place to host a meet. We’ve got probably the best cross country course that is on-campus in the state and really one of the best courses in the state. We always get compliments when we host meets, so I know that it’s not just Scottsboro that is glad we’re hosting sectionals.”
The Class 5A Girls 5K race starts at 9 a.m. while the 5A Boys is set for 10 a.m. Scottsboro is also hosting the Class 1A-2A Section 3, Class 3A Section 3 and Class 6A Section 5 meets.
The top-four teams and the top-six runners not on the roster of a top-four qualifying team advanced to the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships Nov. 5 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton.
Joining Scottsboro in the Class 5A Section 4 Meet are Arab, Brewer, Boaz, Douglas, East Limestone, Fairview, Guntersville, Lawrence County, Lee, Russellville, Sardis and West Point.
The Class 5A girls race features the 5A’s top-two teams in No. 1 Lawrence County and No. 2 Scottsboro.
Robinson said the sectional race is a bit of “cat and mouse” game ahead of likely go-for-the gold showdown nine days later at the state meet. Meanwhile, Scottsboro is a heavy favorite in the 5A boys race. But according to Robinson, the opponent for sectionals is “whoever is in front of you.”
Robinson also said it will be interesting to see how his runners adjust their pace in a less-crowded race.
“(Runners) that are used to running in the big packs, how will they do when their is less traffic,” he said. “Before they could go with the flow, but know you’ve got to make your own decisions.”
Class 1A-2A — Scottsboro is not the only local team excited to be running sectionals close to home.
North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Skyline and Woodville will also run at Scottsboro’s course for the Class 1A-2A Section 3 meet on Thursday.
“When I got the word this summer that sectionals were back at Scottsboro, I was ecstatic,” said Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree. “My kids love running there and spend many of their summer off days training on the course. We feel we have an advantage running on a course we are familiar with.”
The Class 1A-2A Girls 5K race is set for 11:30 a.m. while the 1A-2A Boys race is at 12:30 p.m. The top-four teams and the top-six runners not on the roster of a top-four qualifying team advanced to the AHSAA State Cross Country
Championships.
Joining those Jackson County teams in the Class 1A-2A Section 3 meet are Alabama School for Cyber Technology, Cedar Bluff, Collinsville, Donoho, Faith Christian, Gaston, Ider, Jacksonville Christian, Pleasant Valley and Sand Rock.
“Both the boys and girls side our sectionals are going to be tough,” Hembree said. “Pleasant Valley moving down from (Class 3A) made our sectional even more competitive. For the girls we will be in a dog fight with Pleasant Valley, Faith Christian and Section. We are all young teams and we expect to have to battle them for the next several years. On the boys side, Pleasant Valley is the No. 2-ranked (Class 1A-2A) team in the state and Sand Rock is fourth. We know we have to run our best of the season just to have a chance to qualify for the state meet. We are happy to be in a position to have a chance to qualify. Weather looks great and we are hoping to have a big crowd cheering the kids on.”
Section head coach Melissa McCutchen said she wants to see her Section runners “pushing through to set a good pace from the beginning and maintain that pace throughout the race. They will have to run with intensity, a lot of heart, and a desire to achieve their best. Our runners are very familiar with the Scottsboro course and feel very comfortable running the course. I do not know if this will give us an advantage but I sure hope it does.”
Skyline, Woodville and NSM will have runners race as individuals.
Class 4A — North Jackson senior Jay Yates will run in the Class 4A Section 4 Meet at Cold Springs High School in Breman on Thursday.
The Class 4A Boys race is set for 11:30 a.m.
