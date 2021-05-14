The Pisgah softball team used a strong pitching performance to win its regional opener and an offensive breakout to win its second contest during the Class 2A North Regional at the Florence Sportsplex’s Coffee O’Neal Park on Thursday.
The Eagles defeated opening-round foe Falkville 3-0 behind Duke signee Kennedy Barron’s no-hitter before rolling past Lexington 15-3 in six innings in the winners bracket semifinals.
The wins advanced Pisgah (32-10) to the winners bracket final against No. 4 Mars Hill Bible on Friday. The winner earned the North Regional’s No. 1 state qualifier position while the loser was to play later Friday for the No. 2 state qualifier position in the elimination bracket final.
Barron nearly pitched a perfect game, with Falkville’s second batter of the game being hit by a pitch as the only blemish on her pitching line. She retired the final 20 Falkville batters in order and totaled 12 strikeouts.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Wallace State signee Hannah Duncan homered to put the Eagles in front 1-0. Pisgah got two insurance runs in the sixth when Molly Heard (walk) and Duncan (single) scored on Briley Worley's two-run double.
The Eagles bats got going in full against Lexington. Leading 3-1 after three innings, Pisgah scored seven runs in the fourth and five in the sixth to earn the mercy-rule shortened win.
Karlee Holcomb finished 3-for-4 with two-run home run and four RBIs for the Pisgah and Worley had two hits and four RBIs while Barron hit a two-run homer and Madeline Flammia hit a solo homer. Lila Kate Wheeler finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and Heard had two hits with two RBIs while Duncan had two hits and two walks and Bella Bobo singled and walked.
Barron recorded eight strikeouts while allowing one run on five hits and no walks to earn the win in the circle. Piper Anderson recorded two strikeouts while pitching one inning.
NSM starts 1-1 — North Sand Mountain, making its first regional appearance, overcame an opening-round loss to No. 6-ranked Hatton Thursday morning to keep its season going with a 6-4 win over Colbert County in an elimination bracket contest Thursday afternoon.
NSM (11-15) fell behind 1-0 to Colbert County in the bottom of the third inning before scoring two runs in the top of the fourth when Nady Poore reached on an error and Chloe Johnson was hit by a pitch before scoring on Kinsey Barton’s two-run double.
The Bison built a 6-1 lead in the fifth inning when Cloey Davenport singled and scored on Poore’s RBI single and Caybree Dobbins hit a two-run home run.
Colbert County scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull within 6-4. The Indians got the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but Dobbins coaxed a game-ending pop out to end it for the Bison, who were set to face Lexington in another elimination bracket game on Friday.
Dobbins pitched a complete game to get the win in the circle for NSM, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while recording seven strikeouts.
Barton and Poore both finished 2-for-4 for the Bison while Davenport, Dobbins, Johnson and Ellie Johnson had one hit each and Shelby Preston drew a walk.
NSM suffered a 15-0 loss to Hatton, which scored six runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to earn the mercy-rule shortened victory.
Poore and Ellie Johnson both singled for NSM while Preston drew a walk.
