The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team’s season came to a close Friday against the three-time defending Class 6A state champion.
Top-ranked Hazel Green built a double-digit lead in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half for a 58-25 victory in the Class 6A Northwest Sub-regionals Friday afternoon at Hazel Green High School.
Scottsboro finished 15-9.
The game was played four days later than originally scheduled because of inclement winter weather.
The Wildcats trailed 17-10 after one quarter and 30-13 at halftime before Hazel Green (32-1) stretched its lead to 46-19 after three quarters.
Olivia Tubbs led Scottsboro with 13 points while senior Allie Scott added eight and Jadaya Edmondson and Audrey Holland had two each.
Grace Watson scored 20 points, Samiya Steele netted 14 and Leah Brooks added 10 for Hazel Green (32-1).
Class 1A Boys Northeast Sub-regional |Decatur Heritage 76, Woodville 40 — At Decatur, Woodville suffered a season-ending loss to top-ranked Decatur Heritage in the Northeast Sub-regionals on Friday.
The game was played three days later than originally scheduled because of inclement winter weather.
Woodville finished 14-11.
The Panthers trailed just 21-10 after one quarter, but Decatur Heritage outscored them 26-8 in the second quarter to build a 47-18 halftime lead. Woodville trailed 65-30 after three quarters.
Caleb Dolberry scored 19 points and Jackson Peek netted 11 for Woodville while Carlos Torres had five, Zach Robertson had three and Garrett Copeland had two.
Brayden Kyle scored 19 points and Clay Smith added nine for Decatur Heritage.
