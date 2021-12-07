The Scottsboro wrestling team posted a third-place finish in its first tournament of the 2021-22 season.
Scottsboro had one weight class champion, one runner-up, six Top-5 and 12 Top-10 finishes during the 42nd annual Huntsville Invitational on Saturday.
Host champion Huntsville won the team title with a team score of 528. Brentwood (Tenn.) finished second (452.5) while Scottsboro was third (413). Twenty-eight teams scored points during the tournament.
Clinton Stewart (10-0) won the 126-pound weight class championship for Scottsboro after posting eight wins during the tournament, five of which were by pin. Stewart claimed the title with a 10-0 major decision over Independence (Tenn.) wrestler Russell Ford.
Kolton Clark (7-1) finished second in the 195-pound weight class, posting six wins — five wins via pin — during the tournament. Clark fell in the 195 championship match via pin against Bob Jones’ Evan Pippin.
John Stewart (7-1) posted a third-place finish for Scottsboro at 120, going 5-1 with five wins via pin, while Stone Slaton (6-2) went 4-2 to finish fifth at 106, Thomas Rackler (6-3) went 5-2 to finish fifth at 138 and Nate Warren (7-2) went 5-2 to finish fifth at 220.
Lucas Bellomy (7-3) finishes seventh for Scottsboro after going 5-3 in the 285-pound weight class while Ansel Goggans (6-4) finished eighth at 145 after going 4-4, Aiden Goggans (8-2) finished ninth at 152 after going 6-2, Porter Mitchem (3-6) finished eighth at 182 after going 3-3, Mason McKenzie (6-3) finished ninth at 113 after going 5-2 and Colton Durham (6-3) finished ninth at 160 after going 5-2. Also for Scottsboro, Cole Synder (3-3) finished 17th at 113, Jacob Chanthavong (2-5) was 18th at 132, JJ Ake (3-7) was 14th at 170, and Luke Calfee (3-5) was 15th at 220 after going 3-5.
Next up for Scottsboro is a trip to Mountain Brook this coming Friday and Saturday to compete in the Spartan Invitational.
