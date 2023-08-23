The 2023 season has arrived for Jackson County high school volleyball teams. Here are team previews for the teams in the Sentinel’s coverage area:
WOODVILLE PANTHERS
› Area: Class 1A Area 15
› Area opponents: Athens Bible, Oakwood Adventist, Valley Head
› Head coach: Woody Beard
› Roster: Seniors Michaela Jones, Anna Robertson, Aubre Thompson; juniors Lannah Grace Beard, Tia Bryant, Reagan Donovan, Jerzey Jones; freshman Morgan Gifford
› Team notes: Woodville is coming off the best season in the seven-year history of the program, posting a 19-9 record while advancing to the Class 1A North Super Regional for the first time, where the won their opening round match over Marion County before losing to eventual state champion Addison in the quarterfinals…Woodville finished second in Class 1A Area 15 Tournament to champion Athens Bible…Woodville was the Jackson County Volleyball Tournament runner-up…Beard enters his third season as Woodville’s head coach…Woodville returns five starters from last year’s team…Woodville was listed among the Class 1A “Teams to Watch” in AL.com’s Preseason Volleyball Rankings.
› Quoting coach: “I have high expectations for this years team. They have a tremendous amount of experience, they have worked hard in the off season and they play well together as a team. Five returning starters will provide a lot of experience and our team chemistry will be our strengths. The success we had last year allowed the girls to know that they can win. They have always enjoyed playing volleyball, but with the success we had last season they have become more competitive and expect to compete and win. We also have a big interest in volleyball with our younger grades.”
› Area outlook: “Athens Bible is traditionally one of the top 1A volleyball programs in the state. They did graduate a couple of their better players from last season. I expect for us to be able to compete with them t a higher level this year. Oakwood is also in our area and they are very athletic and are always scrappy and competitive.”
› Season opener: Thursday vs. Asbury
NSM BISON
› Area: Class 2A Area 16
› Area opponents: Pisgah, Section, Fyffe, Ider
› Head coach: Jeremiah Haynes
› Roster: Seniors Cloey Davenport, Caybree Dobbins, Gabi Luna, Kam Patterson, Grace Underwood; sophomores Ally Gamble, Kali Kirkpatrick, Kylie McMurry, Abby Shaffer, Raygan Weldon
› Team notes: NSM went 17-8, won its first Jackson County Volleyball Tournament championship during the 2022 season and finished with a single-season program-record for wins during the 2022 season…Patterson, Davenport and Weldon are returning starters for the Bison…Haynes is entering his third season as NSM’s head coach…NSM finished third in Class 2A Area 16 during the regular season in 2022.
› Quoting coach: “We have a lot of new faces on varsity this year after we graduated a solid group last year. This year's team is still looking for their identity, and needs that varsity experience. But the goal is always the same, be the best team we can be and compete every game. We have high standards, so we definitely want to compete for a county and area championships. Competitiveness (is a team strength). You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don’t like to compete then it’s going to be tough to win games when you face adversity. I believe this team has some grit and toughness about them that will help our team be successful. I think defensively we will be solid, still trying to figure out some rotations, but I am confident in this group.”
› Area outlook: “It’s a tough area with great coaches. We just want to try to be the best we can be when the area tournament rolls around.”
› Season opener: Thursday vs. North Jackson, Pisgah at North Jackson
PISGAH EAGLES
› Area: Class 2A Area 16
› Area opponents: NSM, Section, Fyffe, Ider
› Head coach: Kyle Cochran
› Roster: Senior Kinsley Phillips; juniors Kyla Beveridge, Casey English, Maggie Gilley, Ashlyn Guyton, Caelyn Pearson; sophomores Briley Caperton, Paisley Patalas; freshmen Abigail Bain, Ella Grace Samples
› Team notes: After back-to-back regional tournament appearances, Pisgah finished 5-18 and lost to area champion Fyffe in the area tournament semifinals…Pisgah returns three starters (Bain, Caperton and Patalas) from last year’s roster…Cochran is entering his second season as head coach.
› Quoting coach: “Our returning starters are still young so we are looking for them to grow into leaders and hopefully compete in the area and make it to post season tournaments. We have a strong foundation to keep building.”
› Area outlook: “The area is very tough. There is a lot of talent and a lot of good coaches. We will have to work hard every day to give ourselves a chance to finish in the Top-2 to get a chance to compete at the regional tournament.”
› Season opener: Thursday vs. North Jackson, NSM at North Jackson
SECTION LIONS
› Area: Class 2A Area 16
› Area opponents: NSM, Pisgah, Fyffe, Ider
› Head coach: Kelsey Stephens
› Roster: Juniors Alondra Chaparro, Karlie Hancock, Jasmine Jonathon; sophomores Zella Johnson, London Robertson, Julianna Varner; freshmen Kaylen Browning, Brooke Dempsey, Arliegh Dobbs, Millie Gentry, Charlee Kay, Kaylyn Shelton, Lluvia Soria; eighth-grader Jayden Lankford
› Team notes: Section will field a varsity team after playing only junior varsity/junior high in 2023, the first year of its program…Section will play all road games because the Section gymnasium is not yet equipped for volleyball…Stephens is entering her first season as head coach.
› Quoting coach: “My outlook is for the girls to grow in the sport and for us to grow together. This is a brand new program so it is all up from here. We are fundraising as much as we can so that by next summer, we have better equipment. Our strengths are that most of all the girls play other sports, so they know what it takes to be a team and they already have hard work qualities instilled in them.”
› Area outlook: “We are behind as far as our lack of experience. Some of these other teams have years invested in the program as well as rec leagues or club volleyball. We are going to put in the work we have to put in and give it our all. That is all we can do.”
› Season opener: Tuesday at Ider
NORTH JACKSON CHIEFS
› Area: Class 4A Area 16
› Area opponents: DAR, Madison County, New Hope, Randolph
› Head coach: Melissa Brown
› Roster: Juniors Macie Davis, Addie Reed, Jazmyn Taylor; sophomores Abby Benson, Haley Eldridge, Millee Grider, Darcy McClendon, Sydney Moore, Alley Stubblefield; freshmen Allie Benson, Kinley Burton, Cali Jackson
› Team notes: North Jackson returns five starters from a team lost in the Class 4A Area 16 Tournament quarterfinals last season…Taylor made the Class 4A All-Area 16 Tournament Team last season…Brown takes over as head coach after three seasons as an assistant for the Chiefs. She is a former head coach at Smiths Station. Brown replaces Desiree Clark, who stepped down after five seasons.
› Quoting coach: “We expect to do well this year. Our team is young, but experienced. Most of the girls are returners as we only lost one senior to graduation. Our team values that experience and expect it to be one of our greatest strengths. Besides our experience, our cohesiveness and work ethic are prominent. Our team does a great job of holding each other accountable, even in the small things. We talk often about how those small things add up to be a big deal toward team success.”
› Area outlook: “We expect to have to play our best to be able to be successful over the other teams in our area. These teams are well coached and each team has girls that are talented and that work hard.”
› Season opener: Thursday vs. NSM, Pisgah
SCOTTSBORO WILDCATS
› Area: Class 5A Area 14
› Area opponents: Arab, Fairview,
Guntersville
› Head coach: Patrick Kritner
› Roster: Seniors Addison Cross, Alex Holder, Tori Lynch, Meredith Pendergrass, Caroline Sanders, Elizabeth Sells; juniors Anna Clair Crocker, Lana Emanuel, Jayda Mateo, Bree Sexton; sophomore Aubrey Ross
› Team notes: Scottsboro finished 9-19 and lost to eventual Class 5A state runner-up Arab in the area tournament semifinals…Scottsboro has five returning starters back from last season…Patrick Kritner begins the second season of his second Scottsboro volleyball head-coaching tenure. He returned to the Scottsboro sideline last season after having previously coached the Wildcats during the 2017 and 2018 seasons…Area foes Arab and Guntersville are ranked No. 1 and No. 8 respectively in AL.com’s Class 5A preseason rankings.
› Quoting coach: “The players have worked really hard in the offseason and during the summer to improve. We love our team and we are really excited to kick off the season. We have a pretty tough schedule ahead of us, but the players are working everyday to prepare. With only five returning players there will obviously be some growing pains, but we have a tremendous amount of confidence in the effort and work ethic of this team to overcome those as the season progresses.”
› Area outlook: “Our area, as always, is really challenging this season. Arab finished second in the state, Guntersville is always a really good team and program and Fairview was a really good team last season and they returned almost their entire varsity.”
› Season opener: Thursday at DAR
POSTSEASON SCHEDULE
› Oct. 17-21: Area Tournaments
› Oct. 25-27: Class 1A-7A North Super
Regional at the Von Braun Center, Huntsville
› Oct. 31-Nov. 2: Class 1A-7A AHSAA State Tournament at Birmingham Crossplex
