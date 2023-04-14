Sboro boys golf

Scottsboro won the Wildcat Cup at Gunters Landing. Pictured (left to right) are Connor Hooper, Buckner Anderson, Ethan Roberts, coach Zack Perkins, Will Harrington and Greyson Widgeon. 

The Scottsboro girls golf team claimed a tournament championship on Monday.

The Wildcats posted a team score of 274 to grab the top spot in the Arab Invitational at Cherokee Ridge County Club in Union Grove.

