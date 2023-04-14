The Scottsboro girls golf team claimed a tournament championship on Monday.
The Wildcats posted a team score of 274 to grab the top spot in the Arab Invitational at Cherokee Ridge County Club in Union Grove.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Scottsboro girls golf team claimed a tournament championship on Monday.
The Wildcats posted a team score of 274 to grab the top spot in the Arab Invitational at Cherokee Ridge County Club in Union Grove.
Scottsboro head coach Mary Margaret Johnson said Scottsboro didn’t have its best day on the course, but the coach was proud of how the Wildcats kept their composure and still managed to walk away with the title.
“This was not our best score at all from each of these players, but I am so proud of the drive to not let the bad holes beat them,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to see what this group can do for the last part of their senior golf season. Golf is a very individual sport in a lot of ways, but (their performance) exemplified exactly how it is a team sport. Proud of these girls.”
Kaitlyn Price shot an 88 for the Wildcats while Lilla Bell and Abby Hambrick both shot a 93 and Shelby Cooley shot a 100.
BOYS
Scottsboro wins Wildcat Cup — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro varsity boys golf team edged tournament host Guntersville in a one-hole playoff to win the Wildcat Cup Championship at Gunters Landing Golf Course on Tuesday.
Scottsboro shot a 312, tying with Guntersville before winning the top spot in the playoff.
Scottsboro junior Ethan Roberts tied for low medalist by shooting a career-best 4-under par 68. The Wildcats also got a 77 from Buckner Anderson, an 83 from Will Harrington, an 84 from Connor Hooper and an 86 from Greyson Widgeon.
Ethan shot a career low of 68 and Buckner followed him with a 77, but the other boys didn’t score as well as they have been lately, but we are starting to peak at the right time for the season,” said Scottsboro head coach Zack Perkins. “We were able to beat Guntersville in a one hole playoff. Ethan started it off with a chip in Eagle and the rest of the team had par to beat Guntersville by 3 (shots).”
NSM finishes fourth in Chesley Oaks Invitational — At Fairview, the North Sand Mountain boys golf team finished fourth in the Chesley Oaks Invitational at the Chesley Oaks Golf Course.
White Plains shot a 284 to win the tournament while Priceville was second (305), Westminster Christian third (315) and NSM fourth (323). The Bison edged Etowah and Weaver, both of which shot 324, for the fourth spot.
There 19 teams that competed in the tournament.
White Plains’ Sawyer Edwards shot a 68 to earn the low medalist honors, edging Priceville’s Cole Lindeman but one stroke.
NSM’s Blake Maples shot a 77 to lead the Bison, finishing 16th in the individual standings.
Brady Anderson carded a 79 for NSM was finished 22nd overall, Jarrett Hill (83) and Kade Davis (84) finished 31st and 32nd respectively while Duncan Wilks (85) finished 37th, Jack Johnson (89) tied for 55th.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.