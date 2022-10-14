The Woodville volleyball team secured the program’s first regional appearance thanks to a runner-up finish in the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament at Athens Bible School in Athens on Wednesday.
The Panthers swept Oakwood in a best-of-five semifinal match to earn a berth in next week’s Class 1A North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center’s North Hall in Huntsville.
“It’s a big deal for the program,” said second-year Woodville head coach Woody Beard. “I’m really happy for the girls. They knew this was obtainable and they’ve worked hard to get it. This is a good group of girls. They do things right, they play together and are for each other. Today is hard to get people to buy into to team and putting the team first, but they are for each other. It’s a fun group to coach and be around.”
Woodville (18-8) plays Area 11 champion Marion County in a first-round best-of-five match at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Woodville-Marion County plays either top-ranked Addison or Ragland in the quarterfinals later at 5 p.m. The top-four teams at the regional advance to the state meet.
In the area tournament, Woodville defeated Oakwood 3-0 to secure its regional spot. The second-seeded Panthers then fell to top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Athens Bible in the area finals 25-13, 25-7, 25-18.
Class 5A Area 14 Tournament — At Arab, fourth-seeded Scottsboro’s season came to a close with an area tournament semifinal loss to top-seeded and No. 5-ranked Arab Wednesday night.
The Knights won the best-of-five match 25-16, 25-12, 25-7.
I felt like we came out and played with good energy in the 1st set, but got deflated after Arab won the set,” said Scottsboro head coach Patrick Kritner. “Our energy and confidence dropped after that and we just couldn't get them back. Arab has great players, but I believe we shot ourselves in the foot throughout the match. We had issues with inconsistency all season, but that doesn't change how proud I am of this team. They worked hard and improved from June to October and looked like a completely different team than when we started workouts/practices in the summer. That's really all we can ask from players.”
Aubrey Ross finished with five kills for Scottsboro while Tori Lynch had six assists.
Arab (44-12) went on to defeat No. 7 Guntersville 3-1 to claim the area title. Both advanced to next week’s Class 5A North Super Regional in Huntsville.
Scottsboro’s Lilla Bell and Brinley Ross were named to the All-Area 14 Team.
Scottsboro finished the season 9-19.
“Looking to next year, we have some tempered excitement. I believe that we have good players returning next season and some junior varsity players that can move up and contribute — (the junior varsity team) had a great season and also had great improvement from the summer,” Kritner said. “We are reserved in our outlook because we play in a very challenging area and there are several really good programs in this region, but I think that our players are laying a foundation to improve the program.”
Thursday
Class 2A Area 16 Tournament — At Fyffe, North Sand Mountain and Pisgah saw their seasons end with area tournament semifinal losses.
Third-seeded NSM (17-8) fell to 3-1 to second-seeded Ider in a highly-completive match. After losing the first set 25-11, NSM won the second set 27-25 and had a 23-22 lead in the third match before Ider scored the final three points to take a 2-1 lead before securing the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth set.
“We were right there with them, just couldn’t get over the hump,” said NSM head coach Jeremiah Haynes. “Didn’t play well in the first set, but we were more aggressive with our hitting and being aggressive offensively in the second set. The girls do a great job making adjustments. The key of the match was the third set, we were up 19-15 and make just four or five errors in a row. Ider has that girl that does the jump serve, and you either can’t receive it or she hits it out of bounds or in the net. She did a good job with that and won that set for them.”
Ashley Shrader recorded 14 kills, six digs and three blocks and Allie Butler had seven kills and four blocks for NSM while Kameron Patterson had two kills and nine digs, Raygan Weldon had two kills and 18 digs, Cloey Davenport had one kill, one ace and 18 digs, Amber Shrader had three kills and two digs and Gabi Luna had six digs. Ashley Shrader and Davenport were named to the All-Area Tournament Team.
Haynes congratulated the players for the impact they had on the NSM program, posting a record 17 wins and winning the program’s first Jackson County championship.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls — they had a heck of a season,” Haynes said. “Really proud of the foundation for NSM volleyball they laid. We wanted to advance, and it’ll hurt for a few days, but then I think they’ll look back on what we did accomplish and be proud of it.”
Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Pisgah (5-18) suffered a season-ending loss to top-seeded and eventual area champion Fyffe 25-7, 25-10-25. The loss ended Pisgah’s streak of regional appearances at two.
Briley Caperton, who was selected to the All-Area Tournament Team, recorded three kills, eight digs and one ace for Pisgah while Claudia Barron had four kills and Mara Anderson had 12 digs.
“This year didn’t go as we hoped it would. It was a learning year for me, I thank the girls for sticking it out and not giving up,” said Pisgah head coach Kyle Cochran. “Next year we will have a good core group of girls who are still young, but have a year experience under their belt. We hope to keep building and improving.”
Class 4A Area 16 Tournament — At Gurley, North Jackson’s season came to a close in the area tournament quarterfinals.
The fifth-seeded Chiefs fell 3-0 to fourth-seeded Randolph in a best-of-five match Thursday at Madison County High School.
Top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Madison County went on to win the area title while second-seeded and No. 4-ranked New Hope was the runner-up.
North Jackson’s Jazmyn Taylor was named to the Class 4A All-Area 16 Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.