Aubrey Ross

Scottsboro's Aubrey Ross records a kill against Arab during the Class 5A Area 14 Tournament semifinals.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Woodville volleyball team secured the program’s first regional appearance thanks to a runner-up finish in the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament at Athens Bible School in Athens on Wednesday.

The Panthers swept Oakwood in a best-of-five semifinal match to earn a berth in next week’s Class 1A North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center’s North Hall in Huntsville.

