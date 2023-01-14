The Scottsboro wrestling team’s quest for the program’s second ever duals state title ended in a surprising fashion in the quarterfinal round.
No. 5-ranked Hayden upset top-ranked Scottsboro 45-33 in the AHSAA Class 5A Duals State Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night at Carter Gymnasium in Scottsboro.
Hayden advanced to wrestle No. 3 Jasper in the state semifinals. Jasper defeated No. 2 Arab 43-27 in Thursday’s other North quarterfinal dual.
Scottsboro head wrestling coach Chris Staton said the outcome was disappointing but added that Hayden deserved the credit for the win.
“They came in, those kids were hungry, they wanted it more than we did and they took it us,” Staton said. “I tip my hat to Coach (Paul) Moore and those Hayden kids. They were ready to wrestle and they got on us early in some matches that I thought were swing matches and they picked those up. I was impressed with the fire their kids showed in some swing matches and they stepped up and won them. They made it happen and we didn’t.”
Scottsboro opened the dual with a win in the 113-pound weight class on Stone Staton’s pin for a quick 6-0 lead, but Hayden won five of the next six matches — the lone exception was John Stewart’s win via pin for Scottsboro at 132 — to build a 27-12 advantage.
Scottsboro’s Aiden Goggans and Ansel Goggans posted a pin at 160 and a 7-1 decision at 170 to pull the Wildcats within 27-21, but Hayden wrestlers prevailed at 18 and 220 and got a forfeit at 106 to offset wins by Scottsboro’s Nate Warren by pin at 195 and Nathaniel Webb by forfeit at 285 as Hayden advanced.
“We dug a hole early on and couldn’t recover from it,” Chris Staton said. “Hopefully we get refocused. We’ll be at Grissom this weekend and get back at it. Disappointing effort and disappointing outcome, but Hayden made it happen.”
