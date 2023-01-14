John Stewart

Scottsboro's John Stewart works for a pin in the 132-pound weight class match in the Class 5A State Duals Tournament.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro wrestling team’s quest for the program’s second ever duals state title ended in a surprising fashion in the quarterfinal round.

No. 5-ranked Hayden upset top-ranked Scottsboro 45-33 in the AHSAA Class 5A Duals State Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night at Carter Gymnasium in Scottsboro.

