Farmer

NSM's Hank Farmer (1) knocks Dade County (Ga.) quarterback Brody Cooper out of bounds during the teams' game Friday night in Higdon.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The state line rivalry will stay on the Georgia side as Dade County dominated North Sand Mountain Friday night in Higdon. 

A year after winning 51-0, the Wolverines put up 50 again, defeating the Bison 50-13. Despite three interceptions in the first half and 105 yard in penalties for the game, Dade County controlled the game throughout, gaining over 500 yards. 

