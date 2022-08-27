The state line rivalry will stay on the Georgia side as Dade County dominated North Sand Mountain Friday night in Higdon.
A year after winning 51-0, the Wolverines put up 50 again, defeating the Bison 50-13. Despite three interceptions in the first half and 105 yard in penalties for the game, Dade County controlled the game throughout, gaining over 500 yards.
A week after losing a shootout against Valley Head, 45-33, the NSM offense struggled most of the night, rushing for less than 100 yards.
“We’ve got to get a lot better fast,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby. “It’s not going to get any easier.”
Next week, the Bison travel to take on Class 2A, No. 1-ranked Fyffe.
Dade County (1-1) jumped ahead quick, scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions as quarterback Brody Cooper scored on runs of six yards and 48 yards to put his team ahead 14-0.
Interceptions by Hank Farmer, Kaden Moore and Nelson Poore kept NSM in the game early. However, Dade County pushed the lead to 36-0 at halftime behind three second-quarter scores. Braylon Sullivan scored twice, on a 5-yard run and 62-yard scamper.
Dade County scored on the final play of the first half after setting up for a field goal. NSM managed to block the kick, however, Zeke Wheeler picked up the loose ball and ran it in for a touchdown.
Sullivan scored his third touchdown of the night on a seven-yard run to push the lead to 43-0 with 7:23 left in the third quarter.
NSM avoided a shutout, marching 78 yards in eight plays, highlighted by a 28-yard run by Farmer. Sophomore quarterback Landon Keller capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Blake Hill, cutting the lead to 43-6 with 6:43 left in the game.
Dade County added one late after Cooper connected with Nick Eacret on a three-yard touchdown to make it 50-6.
NSM closed out the scoring, driving 67 yards. Keller hooked up with freshman Jackson Burgess on a three-yard touchdown, making the final 50-13.
Dade County gained 567 total yards on 48 offensive plays, led by Sullivan who gained 214 yards and scored three touchdowns on 13 carries. Cooper finished with 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns on eight carries and completed 6 of 9 passes for 114 more yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted three times.
For NSM (0-2), Farmer gained 46 yards on 11 carries, while Moore had 45 yards on nine carries. Keller completed 9 of 16 passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
NSM gained 147 total yards, including 87 rushing, on 59 offensive plays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.