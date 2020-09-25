The Scottsboro volleyball team held off a late-match surge from North Jackson to post a rivalry win.
The Wildcats defeated North Jackson three sets to one Thursday night at Carter Gymnasium.
Scottsboro won the first two sets 25-10, 25-13 before North Jackson roared back from a 13-5 deficit to win the third set 25-19.
Scottsboro built a 16-11 lead in Set 4 but North Jackson again rallied in front, taking a 19-18 lead. The game was tied 21-all when Scottsboro score three straight points, taking a 24-21 lead on Kami Willis’ ace. The Chiefs battled back to tie it at 24-all, but Scottsboro got the next two points to win the set and win the match.
The teams play again Oct. 1 at North Jackson.
Tuesday
NSM splits with Woodville, Decatur Heritage — At Woodville, North Sand Mountain defeated Woodville but fell to Decatur Heritage in a tri-match on Tuesday.
NSM defeated Woodville in a best-of-three match 25-18, 25-14. Shelby Preston had 14 points, one kill and four digs and Macy Smith had three points, one kill, nine digs while Briley Bynum had five points, one kill and five digs and Harley Boyd had four points, three kills and three digs. Jessi Weldon and Jaycee Weldon had three and two kills respectively while Jayla Higdon had three points, one kill and three digs, Ashlyn Hurst had one point and one kill and Ellie Johnson had one point.
NSM fell to Decatur Heritage 25-14, 25-21. Bynum recorded four points, three kills and four digs and Boyd had six points and two digs for the Bison while Smith had one points, one kill and 17 digs and Jaycee Weldon had three kills and four digs. Jessi Weldon posted two kills and two blocks while Johnson had five points, Higdon had one point, one kill and one dig, Preston three digs and Hurst had two points and two digs.
North Jackson sweeps Asbury — At Stevenson, the Chiefs swept a best-of-three match with visiting Asbury on Tuesday.
North Jackson won 25-22, 25-20, 25-19. The North Jackson junior varsity also won, sweeping Asbury 25-10, 25-12.
Monday
Pisgah wins JV county championship —At Stevenson, Pisgah claimed the Jackson County Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament championship by defeating host North Jackson in the finals.
Pisgah swept the best-of-three title match 25-14, 25-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.