The Scottsboro girls and boys tennis teams split a pair of matches with the Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering this week.
The Scottsboro girls defeated visiting ALSCTE 8-1 at the Bynum Tennis Complex on Monday.
The Wildcats won five of six singles matches while sweeping the three doubles matches.
Ashton Baker won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Wildcats while Chloe Holder won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 2 singles, Summer Miller won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, Ella Ritter won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles and Lily Turlington won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5 singles.
Baker and Miller teamed up for a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles for Scottsboro while Holder and Ritter won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles and Turlington and Mallie Earnest won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
On Tuesday, the ALSCTE boys edged host Scottsboro 5-4.
Dylan Chastain, Kaylan Waldrop and Luke Potter all won in two sets for Scottsboro at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 singles play respectively while Chastain and Hudson Thomas teamed up for a win at No. 2 doubles.
