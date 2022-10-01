The North Sand Mountain football team showed no signs of rust coming off a bye week.
NSM amassed 503 total yards of offense, including 402 rushing yards, while limiting Sand Rock to just 215 yards during a 49-13 victory Friday night at Sand Rock’s Russell Jacoway Stadium.
The win moved NSM (3-3) to 3-1 in Class 2A Region 7 play with the lone loss coming to region co-leader and top-ranked Fyffe and a showdown with the other region co-leader, No. 6 Pisgah, next week.
The Bison took a 6-0 leading the opening quarter on Landon Keller’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Nyle Poore and then extended their lead to 14-0 on Kaden Moore’s 87-yard touchdown run and Poore’s two-point conversion catch. After Sand Rock cut the deficit to 14-7, Poore caught a 32-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to give the Bison a 20-7 lead.
NSM then dominated the second half, getting touchdown runs of 4 yards from Kayden Gilley and 64 yards from Moore, a 23-yard touchdown pass from Keller to Blake Hill and Myles Gottman’s 86-yard touchdown run.
Moore finished with 163 yards on five carries for the Bison while Gilley had 68 yards on eight carries, Hank Farmer had 40 yards on six carries and Hill had 28 yards on three carries. Keller finished 7-of-13 passing for 131 yards and three touchdown while Poore had four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns, Hill had two catches for 33 yards and a score and Blake Blevins had one catch for 21 yards.
