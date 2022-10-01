The North Sand Mountain football team showed no signs of rust coming off a bye week.

NSM amassed 503 total yards of offense, including 402 rushing yards, while limiting Sand Rock to just 215 yards during a 49-13 victory Friday night at Sand Rock’s Russell Jacoway Stadium.

